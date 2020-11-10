Don't Count Matthew Stafford Out Just Yet

As the Detroit Lions head into Week 10 with a 3-5 record, there are many issues with the team.

Outside of blaming the coaching staff and upper management, it’s difficult to pinpoint one flaw that could be corrected and enable this franchise to be turned around.

Perhaps most disconcerting is the play of quarterback Matthew Stafford.

For such a long time, Stafford has been the reason why the Lions remained close in games.

He is the all-time franchise record-holder in every meaningful quarterback category and the fastest quarterback in NFL history to reach 40,000 passing yards.

Of the 72 wins the Lions have had with Stafford under center, 36 of them have come on game-winning drives.

That’s an insane 50 percent of games that have been decided in the final minutes.

More often than not, the Lions have relied on the passing game to carry the team to wins.

Meanwhile, the Lions have the fewest rushing yards in the league since 2009.

Last year, we all saw what the Lions look like without Stafford, as they couldn’t win a single game.

Actually, in the last 50 games the Lions have started without Stafford -- dating back to the pre-Stafford era -- the Lions have just six total wins.

However, this year, Stafford has not been able to find his 2019 form that created such a buzz.

He has thrown egregiously bad interceptions, has looked unusually inaccurate at times and his pocket presence has been spotty at best.

It doesn't mean all of the Lions' offensive woes in 2020 are related to Stafford's struggles, however.

Detroit offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell said as much during his weekly media session Tuesday.

"There's a myriad of things to sit here and talk about, and I wouldn't place it all on the feet of Matthew," Bevell said. "You know, offense is a thing where you have to have a lot of guys working together as one. And so, it all builds together -- whether it's protections, whether it's route running. All of it is together, and we're all in it together."

What makes this situation even more interesting is that for the first time in Stafford's entire career, there is a real possibility that the Lions could potentially move on from their long-time signal-caller after this season.

There have always been unsubstantiated, fan-initiated rumblings that the Lions need to part ways. But, this is the first true instance where it might actually make sense financially, from a roster-building standpoint and for a team that needs to undergo a full rebuild.

Looking at the entire roster as a whole, head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn haven't done the next regime any favors.

The defense is filled with Patricia-specific players who don't really fit in today's NFL.

They have some big contracts that aren't living up to their paycheck, and they have just five draft picks in 2021 and very few elite talents, relative to other NFL rosters.

In short, this team isn't going to be a quick fix.

It will likely take a couple years at the least -- and that's just the crux of the issue.

Is it worth keeping a well-paid, soon-to-be 33-year-old Stafford around during a full rebuild?

Or, will a new regime decide to ship off current assets to gain draft capital and future cap space?

Now, Stafford isn’t considered young anymore, but a 33-year-old quarterback is still considered to be in his prime.

There is still a lot left on the bone, when it comes to Stafford’s career.

But, as each year goes by, his trade value likely lessens. Even this year could hurt his stock, after a few subpar performances.

In saying that, looking solely at the odds, it’s likely the next quarterback to come in won’t be of Stafford’s-caliber.

Of the 140 quarterbacks selected since Stafford in 2009, how many can be labeled as undeniably better than Stafford? Not many.

No doubt, there are a few, but there are plenty of flashes in the pans as well -- guys who look good to start their career on solid teams, but struggle once the game falls squarely on their shoulders.

Like many other former Lions players, it wouldn't be surprising at all if Stafford were to go to a competent NFL team and have instant success.

Now, the decision to move on from Stafford will ultimately depend on if the Lions even have a rookie quarterback available in the draft, how much they could receive in return for Stafford and what the expectations are for a new coach and/or general manager.

There are tons of variables at play.

All in all, at the very least, options need to remain open at the quarterback position, and that could very well include a separation between the two parties.

