Matt Patricia & Co. suffered an ugly loss for a second straight week in Week 9 against the Minnesota Vikings.

The coaching wasn't good enough on either side of the football, Matthew Stafford failed to play a clean game and the defense was far from good enough yet again.

However, some players did come through with solid performances, especially on special teams.

Without further ado, here are the individuals that belong in the "Penthouse" and the "Doghouse" after their Week 9 performances.

Penthouse

DE Austin Bryant

On Sunday, the Clemson product played in his first game this season and just the fifth of his career since being drafted by the Lions in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

And he came through with a big play on special teams.

He blocked a punt in the third quarter that provided Detroit with an opportunity inside the red zone.

It didn't lead to a score for the Lions, but it still was a great sign of productivity from the second-year pro and hopefully an indicator of things to come for him, as well.

WR Marvin Jones Jr.

Jones found the end zone for a second week in a row, finishing the contest with three receptions on four targets for 43 yards and a score.

His touchdown came late in the second quarter when the game was still in reach. It cut the Vikings' lead to three, 13-10.

And it helped earn him a spot in the beautiful, state-of-the-art SI All Lions Penthouse for the week.

Doghouse

QB Matthew Stafford

Second-half turnovers proved to be costly yet again for Stafford in Detroit's Week 9 contest with Minnesota.

He threw interceptions on back-to-back offensive possessions in the third quarter.

To make matters worse, he then left the game early in the fourth quarter due to an injury to the head. It led to him entering concussion protocol and missing the rest of the contest.

It was a disappointing performance from the 12th-year quarterback, and it earned him a spot in the Doghouse for a second straight week.

CB Jeff Okudah

It wasn't a great day for the Lions' 2020 first-round pick.

First, he came up short on an open-field tackle attempt of Vikings wideout Adam Thielen on Minnesota's second drive of the game.

Then, he followed that up by getting burnt on Irv Smith Jr.'s first of two touchdown catches.

If you thought the day couldn't get any worse for Okudah, too, guess what, it did.

He had to exit the contest prematurely due to an ankle ailment.

The Ohio State product has had a rough start to his NFL career.

And for being a No. 3 overall pick, he simply hasn't been good enough as of yet.

