There's been turnover, to say the least, at the linebacker position for the Lions this offseason.

Out is Devon Kennard, who tied for a team-leading seven sacks in 2019 along with defensive end Trey Flowers, and in are ex-Patriots LB Jamie Collins, former Chiefs LB Reggie Ragland and former 49ers backup Elijah Lee.

As for the rest of the linebackers room, Jahlani Tavai heads into his second NFL season, fourth-year pro Jarrad Davis heads into a contract year and veteran Christian Jones enters his third year in Motown.

The group, a season ago, was abysmal, along with the rest of the defense.

The only bright spot was Kennard, who was one of the lone Detroit defenders that was able to consistently get pressure on opposing quarterbacks in 2019.

Collins, who finished with seven sacks like Kennard a year ago, is set to replace Kennard at the outside linebacker position.

Also, it's expected that Tavai will become the full-time starter at the middle linebacker spot, while Davis and Jones could feasibly split time in the weakside (WILL) linebacker role.

First-year Lions defensive coordinator Cory Undlin is looking forward to seeing how everything will play out with the group once the guys are able to get on the field for training camp later this summer.

"The linebacker group, obviously, we got some new faces in there, and (with) the guys that we already have on the roster, that's going to be fun to watch," Undlin said during a Zoom video conference with Detroit media Wednesday. "But, at the end of the day, I'm excited about watching all three groups (linemen, linebackers and secondary) and seeing how it comes together."

Who Will Handle the Defensive Play-Calling Duties?

Lions head man Matt Patricia was consistently mum on who was calling plays on defense last season while Paul Pasqualoni was the defensive coordinator.

Regardless, both men were blamed for the team's woes on that side of the ball in 2019.

Pasqualoni has since left the team and stepped away from football completely.

Enter Undlin, who is going into his first year as a defensive coordinator in the NFL. He spent the past five seasons as the defensive backs coach in Philadelphia.

The only other time in his coaching career in which he's called plays for a defense came from 2000-01 with his alma mater Cal Lutheran University, a Division III football program located in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

He briefly addressed the play-calling responsibility Wednesday.

"We'll figure that out when we get to the season. I'll leave it at that," Undlin commented.

Not to read too deep into a five-second soundbite from Undlin's presser, but I think it translates to Patricia, whether Detroit fans like it or not, retaining the majority of the organization's play-calling duties.

Whether or not that's a good thing is another story that will ultimately play out as the 2020 campaign progresses.

