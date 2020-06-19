AllLions
NFL EVP Troy Vincent Says Jim Caldwell Does Not Get Enough Credit for Matthew Stafford

John Maakaron

Troy Vincent believes the Quarterback Coaching Summit is a necessary event to aid in the efforts to increase diversity in the NFL.

Vincent, the executive vice president of the league, recognizes there are more issues than not having enough black head coaches in the NFL. 

It’s also about increasing the number of black assistants and coordinators across the NFL. 

Currently, Byron Leftwich of the Buccaneers and Eric Bieniemy of the Chiefs are the only two black offensive coordinators in the league.

Vincent is hoping that Leftwich receives the proper amount of credit, if the newly acquired Tom Brady has a stellar season. 

As Vincent sees it, credit has been given on a selective basis in the past in the NFL. 

As explained in Albert Breer's latest The MMQB column,

“And this has been going on for years. Let’s just take Jim Caldwell. Matthew Stafford, wonderful quarterback. If anyone goes back and looks at his most prolific years as a passer and their best years as an offense, let’s go back and see who was the head coach.”

During Caldwell's interview with the Lions, he sat and watched film with Stafford, and vowed to work to help improve his game. 

While in Detroit, Caldwell certainly helped Stafford to unquestionably become one of the top quarterbacks in the game. 

Vincent is hoping more work can be done moving forward to credit minorities for their contributions to the league. 

To read Breer's entire MMQB column, click here.

