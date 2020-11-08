Lions Lose Stafford, Can't Stop Cook in 34-20 Loss to Minnesota

The Detroit Lions were defeated once again by the Minnesota Vikings, 34-20.

Minnesota has now won the last six meetings with its divisional rival.

Detroit's last victory over Minnesota was a 14-7 win on the road back in 2017.

Even with Matthew Stafford able to play, despite spending the week away from the team after coming in close contact with someone who had contracted the coronavirus, Detroit could not keep up with the Vikings' offensive attack.

For the first time in the 2020 season, the Lions did not score first.

Minnesota scored easily on its first offensive possession, following a Detroit three-and-out. Kirk Cousins spearheaded a five-play, 67-yard drive that was capped off by a Dalvin Cook touchdown run.

Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson © Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Lions' Peterson and Everson Griffen © Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Last season, Matt Prater went 26-of-31 on field-goal tries.

This season, Prater has already missed six field-goal attempts.

The Vikings capitalized on Prater's 46-yard miss, as Cousins found tight end Irv Smith for a touchdown reception to extend Minnesota's lead to 13-0.

Detroit was unable to capitalize on a trip to the red zone on its next offensive possession, having to settle for a field goal after Adrian Peterson lost four yards on a carry from the one-yard line.

It came on a stretch-run play from Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell that was easily stuffed by Minnesota.

Detroit's first touchdown drive of the game came with under two minutes left in the first half, and cut the Vikings' lead to 13-10.

It came as the result of an eight-play, 72-yard scoring drive that was spearheaded by Stafford and resulted in a 15-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Jones Jr. -- his seventh touchdown reception in the past five games against Minnesota.

Ameer Abdullah, who played in Detroit from 2015-2018, was the beneficiary of poor defense on the Lions' part late in the first half.

The former second-round pick took a short pass from Cousins, and scampered 22 yards to give Minnesota the 20-10 halftime advantage.

Detroit's defense was simply unable to stop Cousins and Cook all afternoon long.

The veteran quarterback used precision passes and the play-action pass to pick apart Matt Patricia's defense with ease.

In the third quarter, Minnesota extended its halftime lead to 27-10, when Smith caught his second touchdown pass of the day.

Stafford, meanwhile, had two costly interceptions on back-to-back offensive drives in Minnesota territory.

On the 2020 season, Stafford has now thrown seven interceptions -- many of them at the most inopportune times.

Early in the fourth quarter, Stafford left the game to be evaluated for a concussion, after his head hit the leg of a Minnesota defender on a sack.

Veteran backup Chase Daniel, who prepared all week as if he was the starter, came in to run a single play, prior to Prater successfully making a 45-yard field goal.

Detroit continued its solid play on special teams, as the unit was able to successfully block two punts.

With the loss, Detroit's record falls to 3-5 on the season, and it will host the Washington Football Team next week at Ford Field.

More from SI All Lions:

Stafford Leaves Vikings Games with Apparent Head Injury

Biggest Matchup to Watch in Lions-Vikings: Hockenson vs. Kendricks

Lions Must Figure Out Running Game Woes against Vikings

4 Lions That Must Shine to Win against Vikings

Predictions: Lions-Vikings

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.