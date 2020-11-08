Next man up.

It's the mentality that the Lions' pass-catchers need to have going into their Week 9 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings, with Kenny Golladay out due to a hip injury.

Undoubtedly, Golladay is a big target in the red zone for Matthew Stafford & Co., and his absence will be an astronomical one for Detroit.

It makes T.J. Hockenson's presence in the red zone that much more important Sunday.

He will likely be manned by All-Pro Vikings inside linebacker Eric Kendricks for numerous snaps this afternoon.

Kendricks has recorded at least eight total tackles in all seven games this year, including a combined 25 tackles in Minnesota's last two games against the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers.

He comes into the contest as one of the best coverage linebackers in the game, while Hockenson has gradually gotten better at separating from defenders in the last few weeks.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, he's averaged 3.7 yards of separation per catch through seven games this season.

Additionally, over the course of the last two weeks, the second-year pro has finished inside the top 10 in yards of separation among all receivers and tight ends.

In stark contrast, he averaged just 2.3 yards of separation per reception in 12 games a year ago.

The 23-year-old is also due for a touchdown reception, after failing to record one for the first time in four games a week ago against the Indianapolis Colts.

He had produced a TD catch in each of the Lions' previous three contests -- in Week 4 against the New Orleans Saints, Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Week 7 against the Atlanta Falcons.

It makes for an interesting one-on-one battle between Hockenson and Kendricks.

I think "Hock" finds the end zone, and ultimately gets the best of the sixth-year linebacker more often than not in the head-to-head matchup.

More from SI All Lions:

Lions Must Figure Out Running Game Woes against Vikings

4 Lions That Must Shine to Win against Vikings

Predictions: Lions-Vikings

Matthew Stafford Cleared to Play against Vikings

Lions-Vikings Preview with Will Ragatz of SI Inside the Vikings

'I'm Going to Come Out and Dominate': Griffen Wants to Prove Zimmer Wrong

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.