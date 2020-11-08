Predictions: Lions-Vikings

Vito Chirco

The good news for the Lions going into their Week 9 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings: Matthew Stafford has been taken off the team's reserve/COVID-19 list, after being placed on it Wednesday due to coming into contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19.

The bad news, though: As a result of having been on the list, Stafford was forced to isolate from Detroit's practice facility in Allen Park, and was unable to join his teammates for practice in person during the week.

It could spell trouble for No. 9, who turned it over twice a week ago against the Indianapolis Colts.

I think it does lead to a rough outing for the veteran passer, and the Vikings take advantage of it.

Also, expect a strong game from Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook, which, along with a weak performance from Stafford, will ultimately aid the Vikings in pulling out the win. Vikings 28, Lions 23

Logan Lamorandier

The Vikings have more talent than their record suggests. Their win against the Green Bay Packers last week was a good example of what they can do when they bring it all together.

Meanwhile, the Lions are dealing with some injuries to key players, and are less talented overall wise than the Vikings.

I think it’s going to be a long day for the Lions' defense. The Lions' offense will try to take advantage of the Vikings' young secondary. But, without Kenny Golladay, it won’t be able to do enough. Vikings 30, Lions 24

John Maakaron

The Lions got a bit of good news when it was announced that Matthew Stafford had been taken off of the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.

The Vikings are entering their Week 9 matchup against Detroit feeling good since they defeated the Green Bay Packers last week.

Detroit will have to be extra focused on defense to avoid being embarrassed by Kirk Cousins and Dalvin Cook.

The Vikings secondary is young and Stafford should be able to spread the ball around pretty good in this contest.

Darrell Bevell needs to let this offense shine this week. If he sticks with the same predictable and safe play-calling, Detroit has no chance.

Look for a desperate Lions team to win a close game on the road. Lions 24, Vikings 23

Adam Strozynski

The Detroit Lions limp into this game against Minnesota. No Kenny Golladay, no Jamal Agnew, no Trey Flowers and no Tracy Walker, just to name a few.

Matthew Stafford just came off the reserve/COVID-19 list yesterday.

The Lions' health looks to be an issue heading into this tilt on Sunday afternoon.

The banged-up Lions will look to take advantage of a uniquely bad Minnesota Vikings defense that is giving up 8.25 yards per attempt through the air and 4.2 yards per attempt on the ground.

Maybe it's the exodus of newly acquired Everson Griffen.

A lot will be made about this being a revenge game for the former Pro Bowl defensive end, who will be called upon to help contain Vikings running back Dalvin Cook.

In the end, I dont think it matters.

Too many injuries and a lackluster pass rush will allow Kirk Cousins the time to get it to speedster wideout Justin Jefferson and to pick apart that banged-up Lions secondary. Vikings 34, Lions 30

