In order for the Detroit Lions to leave U.S. Bank Stadium with a victory on Sunday, these four members of the Detroit Lions' roster must perform well and play at the highest level.

1.) Quarterback Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford could not practice with the team this week, after he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Despite being away from the team, Detroit's franchise passer was dialed in, and still was a heavy part of the team's preparations throughout the week.

“Still quarantined and watching via Zoom. Stafford called out the protections and checks against whatever defense was dialed up, and the rest of the offense communicated the call, as if Stafford were in the indoor practice facility with them," NFL Network reported.

In Week 9 against the Vikings, Stafford must rebound in order for Detroit to win after a subpar performance against the Colts a week ago.

Kirthmon F. Dozier, Imagn Content Services, LLC

2.) Wide receiver Marvin Hall

Last week saw Hall's snap count drastically increase.

With star wideout Kenny Golladay not being available this week due to a hip injury, Hall must test the Vikings' battered secondary early and often.

In order for Detroit to win, Hall must consistently make plays on Sunday afternoon.

Tim Fuller, USA TODAY Sports

3.) Tight end T.J. Hockenson

When challenged by offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell to improve on his separation against defenders, Hockenson faced the challenge head on, and his performance against the Colts reflected his improved techniques and commitment to fundamentals.

“My routes have been cleaner the past few weeks, just coming in and out of releases, getting some separation, especially this last week. Just doing that kind of stuff, you know. But, I’m starting to feel a little bit more comfortable in routes, in seeing the coverages, in seeing defenses like that and just being able to get open," Hockenson said.

Even if his role on a particular play involves blocking, the second-year tight end is ready to do whatever it takes to help his team win.

“I’m prepared to do what I need to do to help this team. (If) it’s being that guy, I’m going to be that guy,” Hockenson said. “If it’s blocking three out of the four downs, I’m going to be that guy. So, I think any opportunity that I get, I’m going to try and capitalize.”

© Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press, Detroit Free Press via Imagn Content Services, LLC

4.) Defensive end Everson Griffen

With Trey Flowers being placed on injured reserve, the presence of the veteran defensive end should at least stabilize the defensive line.

This week, Griffen is setting out to prove his former head coach wrong.

The veteran took offense to Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer only calling him a 'good player' in the media.

For the Lions to have any sort of chance of limiting the production of Kirk Cousins and Dalvin Cook, Griffen will have to be a disruptive force all afternoon.

© Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

