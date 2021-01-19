3 Offensive Coordinators Dan Campbell Could Bring to Detroit

Read more on the three offensive coordinators Dan Campbell could bring to Detroit

The importance of the staff new head coach Dan Campbell assembles cannot be understated.

According to ESPN, "The 44-year-old Campbell, who has never been a coordinator in the NFL, is viewed as a motivator and someone who can bring a team together instead of an X's-and-O's guru."

Here are three potential offensive coordinators Campbell could hire to run his offense.

1.) Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevell

Not many supporters of the Lions will blame Bevell and Detroit's offense for the struggles of the team.

Matthew Stafford and the 51 year-old veteran signal-caller have developed a strong rapport in the past two years.

With an emerging offensive line and a young running back in D'Andre Swift, retaining Bevell might not be the worst idea for the first-time head coach.

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2.) Former Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn

The Seattle Seahawks are also reportedly in the running to acquire Lynn's services.

Lynn and Campbell were on the Dallas Cowboys back in 2005, when the ex-Chargers coach was the running backs coach and Campbell played tight end.

If establishing a strong run game becomes the focus, Lynn could be the assistant that finally brings Detroit's run game up to speed.

Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports

3.) Former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson

Pederson could be a hot commodity on the open market, and the Lions should be interested if he's available.

There simply aren’t many coaches on the market that have recently won the Lombardi trophy.

Just a few years ago, Pederson, with Nick Foles as his starting quarterback, won a Super Bowl, defeating the New England Patriots, which at the time employed Patricia as their defensive coordinator.

Pederson was considered one of the top coaches in the entire NFL.

In Detroit, a new opportunity could be just the right fit if the organization drafts a young quarterback in the next few seasons.

