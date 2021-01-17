3 Defensive Coordinators Dan Campbell Could Bring to Detroit

Read more on the potential defensive coordinators that could join Dan Campbell's staff with the Detroit Lions.

If the New Orleans Saints continue to advance in the NFL playoffs, it may be awhile before the team's assistant head coach and tight ends coach Dan Campbell is hired by the Detroit Lions.

One of the biggest question marks revolves around the quality of the coaching staff Campbell could assemble at this point in the hiring process.

Here are three candidates Campbell could look to bring to Detroit to try and fix one of the league's worst defenses.

1.) Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen

Nielsen is in his fourth season coaching the defensive line for New Orleans.

According to the Saints' team website, "He has a history of developing players on the professional and college levels and brings abundant experience to the position. Since 2017, six different defensive linemen have produced multi-sack games and the New Orleans defense has gone the last 43 regular season and postseason games without allowing a 100-yard rusher."

2.) Saints defensive backs coach Aaron Glenn

Glenn has a combined 23 years of experience as an NFL player, front-office staffer and coach.

He is currently in his fourth season as an assistant with the Saints.

During his playing career, Glenn played for the Jets, Texans, Cowboys, Jaguars and Saints.

3.) Former Dallas Cowboys defensive backs coach Kris Richard

Richard aided the "Legion of Boom" as a defensive backs coach, and delivered the Seahawks their first Lombardi Trophy in 2013.



From 2015-17, Richard was the Seahawks' defensive coordinator.

The Cowboys' former defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator joined the staff in Dallas in 2018, after spending eight seasons with Seattle.

