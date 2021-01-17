Orlovsky: Dan Campbell Would Put Together 'Great' Staff

Read more on why former Detroit Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky believes Dan Campbell could put together a quality staff.

On Saturday during the Fox NFL pregame show, the network's lead insider Jay Glazer reported that Dan Campbell is set to become the next Detroit Lions head coach.

Detroit cannot have contact with Campbell until the New Orleans Saints' 2020 season comes to a conclusion.

Campbell currently serves as the assistant head coach and tight ends coach for New Orleans, which faces off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night in an NFC divisional round game.

A couple of concerns that supporters of the Lions may have is Campbell's inexperience calling plays and the type of coaching staff he'll assemble in Detroit.

Former Lions quarterback and current ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky recently appeared on Pat McAfee's podcast and shared how respected Campbell is and what type of coaching staff he could bring in to Detroit.

"I just think he’s going to be able to put together a great staff," Orlovsky said. "That's something that I’ve really leaned into over the past couple months, because we get really enamored with head coaching hires -- as we should. They’re important, but the staff that the guy brings with him is as important, if not more. And I think that his connections and the people he knows within the league is going to give him a really good opportunity to put together a big-time staff."

Futures contracts

Future agreements are provided to NFL players that did not finish on a club's 53-man roster.

Here are the eight announced players who received futures deals from Detroit.

WR Victor Bolden

OL Evan Brown

S Jalen Elliott

DB Godwin Igwebuike

WR Tom Kennedy

DE Robert McCray

LB Anthony Pittman

TE Hunter Thedford

