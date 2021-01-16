Are Detroit Lions Settling on Dan Campbell?

John Maakaron and Logan Lamorandier discuss the Lions potentially hiring Dan Campbell on the latest LionsMaven podcast.

With Robert Saleh accepting the head coaching position with the New York Jets and Arthur Smith becoming the Atlanta Falcons next coach, the Detroit Lions are still left without a head coach.

Recently, reports surfaced that indicate New Orleans Saints tight ends coach Dan Campbell is the leading candidate to replace former coach Matt Patricia.

This week's podcast explores if the Lions are settling on a head coach instead of hiring the best candidate to lead the team back into the playoffs.

Also discussed on this week's podcast:

Brad Holmes has been named the Lions general manager.

Will Holmes decide to trade Matthew Stafford or keep him around?

What type of offense would Campbell run?

Why does culture matter so much to the Detroit Lions?

Should Campbell back off from the job following a recent report in a local newspaper?

