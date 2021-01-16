Lions Rumor: 'Uncertainty' with Stafford Impacted Coaching Search

Read more on why potential coaching candidates did not want to take the Detroit Lions head coaching position.

There have certainly been question marks regarding why after a long and exhaustive search, the Detroit Lions would target Dan Campbell to become their next head coach.

According to a recent ESPN report, the organization's handling of Matthew Stafford may have caused prospective candidates to shy away from taking the Lions job.

"The Lions were in conversations with Iowa State coach Matt Campbell before he decided to stay where he is. I don't know if this was specifically an issue for Matt Campbell, but I have been told that the uncertainty of the Matthew Stafford situation has had an effect on the way prospective candidates view the Detroit job," ESPN reported on Saturday. "It's possible the team will look to trade Stafford this offseason and move on to an uncertain future at the QB position."

Trading Stafford would most certainly signal a complete rebuild, and many coaches may become fearful of embarking on that type of endeavor.

On the other hand, if a coach wants to draft his own quarterback, the organization's clear loyalties to Stafford may be impeding important decisions that clearly need to be made.

According to multiple reports, Detroit has locked in on Saints assistant head coach Dan Campbell to become their next head coach.

But wait, it is not a foregone conclusion that Campbell lands the job until he signs his name on the dotted line.

"One person involved in the search said the Lions conveyed they have two finalists. Perhaps Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady or former Bengals coach Marvin Lewis, who had a strong interview, are still in play," according to ESPN. "We're told it's "too soon" to deem Campbell the guy, in part because the team can't meet him in person until after New Orleans' playoff run. But this is trending Campbell's way."

