AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Quinn Believes D'Andre Swift Complements Kerryon Johnson 'Very Well'

John Maakaron

In the NFL, there simply are not many running backs that are able to sustain being the primary ball-carrier. 

Too many hits, too many violent collisions. 

The careers of running backs have been shortened and teams aren't willing to rely upon just one running back.

In Detroit, that simply won't be the case.

General manager Bob Quinn believes he has found a complementary running back to aid the corps already on the roster. 

D'Andre Swift was selected by the Lions at No. 35 overall Friday evening, and Quinn believes he has found a running back to pair with Kerryon Johnson. 

Also, Bo Scarbrough and Ty Johnson will be in the mix for playing time in 2020. 

"Well, I think we always want a stable of backs. I think I’ve said that for a long time. You can count on one hand how many backs kind of carry the load," said Quinn. 

He added, "There’s not a lot of those guys walking around. I think we always need multiple backs. It’s a position where guys get hit. They take a pounding. So, we’ve just got to make sure we have good depth and guys that can go out there and make plays for us.”

Fingers crossed

At the start of Day two, Lion's general manager Bob Quinn kept his fingers crossed just ahead of the 35th pick.

Why?

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift had yet to be selected, and Quinn recognized the organization could have potentially gambled and lost by not dealing to move up to select the ex-Bulldogs running back. 

“It was a tight group up there for sure. A lot of guys we liked in that cluster up there," Quinn said.

"I’d say a little bit surprised last night (Thursday) when we went back, and we said, ‘Alright, well Swift is still up there.’ Kind of crossed our fingers for a couple picks, but felt going to bed last night, he (Swift) was the guy that was on my mind the most. I was hoping we could get him, and we stood pat there. You know, you never know. The Draft is hard to predict, as you guys know. But I felt very fortunate that he was there.”

All-SEC running back trio

In 2020, the Lions could feature three running backs that all played in one of the best college football conferences in America. 

It's no secret. Quinn is fond of players who have played elite-level competition, and the SEC provides that level of competition. 

"Obviously the SEC, I would argue, is one of the top one or two conferences in college football. I think a lot of people say it is the best conference," Quinn said. 

It will be an enticing proposition in 2020 to have three SEC caliber running backs on the 53-man roster capable of improving an anemic rushing attack. 

Related

All A's: Detroit Lions Have a Stellar Day 2 of 2020 NFL Draft

Lions Move Up in Third Round to Select Guard Jonah Jackson

D'Andre Swift's Favorite RB is Barry Sanders

What Analysts Said about Lions Drafting RB D'Andre Swift

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 NFL Draft Day 2 Open Thread | Live Blog

The SI All Lions crew presents its LIVE blog for rounds two and three of the 2020 NFL Draft

Vito Chirco

by

SI Draft Tracker

2020 NFL Draft Open Thread/Live Blog

The SI All Lions crew presents its LIVE blog for the 2020 NFL Draft

Vito Chirco

by

Lions4Ever

Draft Rumor: Lions Could Target QB Jalen Hurts in NFL Draft

Lions could be in the market for a quarterback on Day 2 of NFL Draft

John Maakaron

by

MercilessMANG

Why Analysts Love Jeff Okudah for Detroit Lions

Early reviews have mostly been positive for GM Bob Quinn and the Lions

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Twitter Reacts to Lions Selecting CB Jeff Okudah

The selection of Ohio State cornerback has brought about mixed reactions from Detroit Lions supporters

John Maakaron

by

SpartanSports

Jeff Okudah is Complete Opposite of Darius Slay

Okudah is a humble rookie that is ready to get to work for the Detroit Lions

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Detroit Lions Select Ohio State Cornerback Jeff Okudah

Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn selects Ohio State's Jeff Okudah at No. 3 in 2020 NFL Draft

Vito Chirco

by

Lions4Ever

Poll: Who's Your Draft Crush for Detroit Lions?

Who do you want the Lions to draft on Thursday, Day 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft?

John Maakaron

by

Jmurdock

Draft Rumor: Jaguars GM Dave Caldwell Called GM Bob Quinn

Jaguars could be interested in make a trade with Detroit Lions

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Day 3 NFL Draft Targets for the Lions

Our Logan Lamorandier provides his Day 3 draft targets for the Detroit Lions

Logan Lamorandier