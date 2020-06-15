Veteran quarterback Cam Newton still finds himself without a team after he was released by the Carolina Panthers earlier this offseason.

The 31-year-old spent the first nine seasons of his career in Carolina after being drafted with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft.

This past offseason, Detroit committed to backup Chase Daniel with a three-year, $13.05 million contract.

The importance of having a reliable backup quarterback was made clear to Detroit after franchise passer Matthew Stafford missed the final eight games of the 2019 regular season.

In that span, Detroit went 0-8.

With Newton available, here are three reasons why Detroit should consider signing him:

1.) He'd be an emergency quarterback in case COVID-19 strikes one of the Lions' quarterbacks.

On Monday, a report by NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport revealed several members of the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans have indeed tested positive for the coronavirus.

If such an issue should arise in Detroit, the veteran quarterback could be a stabilizing presence needed to manage the offense for a few weeks if called upon.

2.) If Stafford gets injured again, Newton gives Lions at least a chance to win football games.

At this point, it is safe to assume that if Stafford gets injured again, Detroit would go winless without him yet again.

Neither Daniel nor David Blough posses the vast amount of on-field experience as Newton.

Newton has thrown for 29,041 yards, 182 touchdowns and has rushed for 4,806 yards in his career.

3.) Stafford has never faced pressure from a backup quarterback.

There's no question that Stafford has been the leader of the Lions for the past several seasons.

But, he has never been truly tested by a backup quarterback. He most certainly is not concerned about either Daniel or Blough taking his job.

The addition of Newton would add a former league MVP who was at one time one of the most popular players in the entire league.

Stafford would most certainly take notice, and would be forced to raise his game or risk losing his job to Newton.

