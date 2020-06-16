AllLions
Lions Had Lowest Run Average Rating of Any NFL Team Last Decade

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions' struggles rushing the football are well-documented. 

No running back has secured over 1,000 yards rushing in a season since Reggie Bush accomplished the feat back in 2013. 

ESPN recently revealed the biggest takeaways of each NFL team, and listed regular season offensive and defensive DVOA for all 32 teams over the past decade.

"After 2012, however, the Lions' offense settled down close to average and stayed there for the rest of the decade," NFL analyst Aaron Schatz wrote. "Some years the unit was a little above average, some years a little below, but it was close to average through last year, with the lowest standard deviation of any offense this decade."

Schatz added, "One thing that's been consistent is that the Lions have struggled to run the ball, ranking 25th or lower in run offense DVOA every year since 2013. For the decade, the Lions have the lowest average run offense rating of any NFL team, with an average rank of 24.2."

2020 Season Outlook 

While the past decade was bleak for the offense, there remains hope for what can be accomplished this upcoming season. 

"The Lions ranked fourth in pass offense DVOA with Stafford at quarterback. That bodes well for what the Lions can do on offense this coming season," Schatz explained.

On the defensive side of the football, the Lions were unpredictable in the last decade. 

In 2014, the Lions had the No. 3 defense in the league. 

Just two years later, the Lions were the worst defense in the NFL and with many of the same players who were on the roster in 2014. 

The outlook for the Lions' defense in 2020 is better than what the defense produced in 2019, based upon the roster additions made via the draft, free agency and trades. 

Based upon the present roster, it is projected that the Lions' defense will be average in 2020. 

