D'Andre Swift Has Second-Best Madden Rating for Rookie RB's

With D'Andre Swift being added to the Detroit Lions running back room, Detroit now possesses a solid trio of running backs that should aid the offense achieve balance in 2020.

"I'm excited. I mean, he's a phenomenal player," teammate Kerryon Johnson during a video conference with Detroit media. "I remember playing against him in college. When that kid (Swift) stepped on the field -- I mean, he's lightning in a bottle. He's threatening to go 80 yards, 70, 60 every time he touches it. I can learn from him. He can learn from me. We can all learn from all each other. We can all get better and that's the main thing."

"I'm pretty good at visual learning. I pick it up pretty quickly and I don't think that will be a problem at all. I want to be able to make sure that when that time comes, I'm ready to do my job," Jason Huntley said about the virtual offseason via The Las Cruces Sun News.

Swift and Huntley have now received their first Madden rating.

Huntley rated a 66 while Swift earned the second-best rookie running back rating of 74.

Both will have an opportunity to aid Detroit's rushing attack, which has not had a running back secure over 1,000-yards in a season since Reggie Bush accomplished that feat back in 2013.

