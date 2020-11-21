Da'Shawn Hand, Austin Bryant Downgraded to Out against Carolina

The Detroit Lions are heading into their Week 11 matchup with the Carolina Panthers short-handed on both sides of the football.

On Saturday, defensive linemen Da’Shawn Hand (groin) and Austin Bryant (thigh) were downgraded and won't be available for the game on Sunday.

On offense, running back D'Andre Swift along with wideouts Kenny Golladay and Danny Amendola also won't be available.

Frank Herron and Mohamed Sanu are two potential candidates to be called up from the practice squad to fill the void left by the injured players on both sides of the football.

Matthew Stafford injury update

Stafford was officially listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.

According to quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan, Stafford has performed well this week in practice.

By all accounts, Detroit's franchise passer should start this Sunday.

“He’s been able to do everything we’ve asked him to do this week,” quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan said via MLive. “I haven’t seen anything from him from a functional standpoint that’s been hurt by it. When he’s been asked to perform his job, he’s done it. So, it’s been good in that way.”

