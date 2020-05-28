AllLions
Taylor Decker and Lions Have Not Had Substantial Contract Talks

John Maakaron

Taylor Decker is currently not as concerned as most in regards to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

The fifth-year veteran left tackle of the Detroit Lions is working out in Scottsdale, Arizona, and is awaiting the upcoming the NFL season.

During a videoconference with Detroit media, Decker was asked about a pending contract extension.

"Not really something that's...obviously I know it's on the horizon but not been something that has been in the forefront of my mind. Obviously it's something that you know is coming along. In the future it's going to be important to me -- but whenever that happens, that happens. I kind of leave that to my agent."

Decker added, "I just take care of being a good football player. Whatever conversations, but so far there's been a lot of challenges with the whole quarantine, zoom meetings, coaches not being in the building, us not being able to travel back so I'm sure that is going to present challenges for that process."

Decker's cap number is spiking to $10.35 million in 2020 -- the final year of his rookie contract.

At his current level of production, Decker is an above-average tackle that will likely be in the mix to remain a Lion in the future.

Decker is only 26 years old, and his best football likely has yet to come.

