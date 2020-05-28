Frank Ragnow may end up being general manager Bob Quinn's best and most productive first-round draft selection.

The Lions selected Ragnow with the 20th overall selection of the 2018 NFL Draft.

After his rookie season, Detroit decided to move Ragnow from guard to center and the position change has been quite successful.

In 2019, he allowed just two sacks while playing 996 offensive snaps.

Heading into 2020, the Lions can be assured that Ragnow is a cornerstone piece to build the offensive line around.

"Some of the corner pieces of our offensive line are intact with our left tackle, our center, and our right tackle," Detroit general manager Bob Quinn said in a radio interview back in February.

Ragnow's cap hit in 2020 is $3.2 million.

According to Pro Football Focus, Ragnow is Detroit's most underrated player on the roster.

Ben Linsey explains:

"Ragnow was a PFF favorite coming out of Arkansas in the 2018 NFL Draft after several seasons of strong grading at the college level, but he struggled in pass protection out of the gates as a rookie. The Lions moved Ragnow to center in 2019 -- a position where he dominated in college -- and his results improved. Ragnow ended last season as the sixth-highest-graded center in the NFL, and his 78.3 run-blocking grade trailed only Jason Kelce at the position. Set to remain the team’s starting center heading into 2020, Ragnow is poised to continue to develop into one of the top young interior offensive linemen in the NFL."

If Detroit is ever to achieve the level of success everyone involved in seeking, Ragnow is a worthy cornerstone player to build around.

Related

Lions Team Doctor Concerned about Second Wave of Coronavirus

Lions and Patriots Have Discussed Joint Practices

Buy or Sell: Kenny Golladay Should Become Highest Paid WR in NFL

Why Guard Joe Dahl Deserves Your Respect

Why CB Justin Coleman Must Have a Rebound Season in 2020