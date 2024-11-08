Decker Out, Smith Questionable Against Texans
The Detroit Lions have multiple players whose status for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans is in question.
Newly acquired defensive end Za'Darius Smith missed Wednesday and Thursday's practices for personal reasons, as coach Dan Campbell granted Smith both days excused absences to compensate for Smith's former team, the Cleveland Browns, going on their bye week.
Meanwhile, offensive tackle Taylor Decker suffered a shoulder injury in practice Thursday and was ruled out for Sunday's game. Other players ruled out include Brodric Martin, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Emmanuel Moseley and Malcolm Rodriguez.
Martin, Melifonwu and Moseley are all working their way back from injured reserve, while Rodriguez is missing his second consecutive game. Reeves-Maybin suffered an injury in Week 9 against Green Bay.
Despite missing multiple practices and only having one opportunity to take the field with his new team, Smith still hopes to play in Sunday's game. His style is an ideal fit for Aaron Glenn's defense.
“Man I know the game well. Obviously I’ve been in the game for 10 years so I know actually football. Near-gun, far-gun sets but it’s just more getting the plays in and knowing the blitzes," Smith said. "They basically just want me to be on cue with the blitzes. Hopefully something can work out here in the next 24 hours.”
Lions Week 10 Friday injury report
Taylor Decker -- OUT (Shoulder)
Ifeatu Melifonwu -- OUT (Ankle)
Brodric Martin -- OUT (Knee)
Emmanuel Moseley -- OUT (Pec)
Malcolm Rodriguez -- OUT (Ankle)
Jalen Reeves-Maybin -- OUT (Neck)
Za'Darius Smith -- Questionable (Personal)