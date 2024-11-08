Jared Goff on Quest to 'Break Narratives'
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff was one of several players that pushed back against the thought that the team may struggle in the poor elements they faced in Green Bay.
However, they proved doubters wrong with an efficient, turnover-free performance as part of a pivotal road win to improve to 7-1 on the season. Goff has been playing at an elite level, limiting his incompletions and helping guide the team on a six-game win streak.
This recent stretch of play, and the way Goff has proven doubters wrong, is symbiotic of what the team faced ahead of the Green Bay game. Like he has done so many times since joining the Lions, the veteran passer proved skeptics wrong.
“It’s easier to make narratives than it is to break narratives. It’s another one, like we’re an inside team and yeah, sure, we haven’t played outside yet," Goff told NBC. "I don’t know if they’ve played in that weather either yet. So who’s got the advantage? I don’t know. We did a great job in practice, we did the wet ball drills and I thought we were very prepared for that weather. I was wearing the gloves that made me feel pretty comfortable and we did a great job.”
Goff originally came to Detroit in a well-documented trade with the Los Angeles Rams, who cast him aside just two seasons after losing in the Super Bowl. In the tough moments that followed that deal, he relied on his father, who had experience being moved during his professional baseball career.
The quarterback admitted that he knew many believed he wouldn't be able to recover from the move. As a result, he can wear a sense of pride knowing that he proved his doubters wrong.
“Then I’m traded, and that’s as hard as it gets in this league. And sent away with, essentially I imagine the thought was, I wouldn’t be able to revive myself from that," Goff said. "Was able to kind of overcome that now, and now I’m in a good place. Feel good, but there’s been a lot of adversity and I’m proud of the way I’ve overcome it.”
The Lions' offense as a whole has performed at an elite level. In addition to Goff's success, they've enjoyed strong individual starts from Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery and Amon-Ra St. Brown, along with the strength of their offensive line.
As a result, the offense has very few weaknesses and the versatility to win a game a number of different ways.
"We have a very good offensive line, our skill positions are incredible, obviously our running backs," said quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell. "So there are a lot of reasons that we are successful to this point in the passing game. Jared would be the first to tell you it's about the other guys and just being together for a long time. The rapport he has with Saint, it doesn't happen overnight and it's been fun to watch."
Goff admitted that he will always be motivated by the Rams' decision to trade him, with the biggest factor being the fact that many thought he wouldn't regain a high level of performance.
“Yeah, I think I’m most motivated by what was supposed to happen, and how it was supposed to go down for me personally," Goff explained. "I was never gonna allow that. I’m proud of the way I’ve been able to fight through that.”