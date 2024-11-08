Za’Darius Smith Explains Cryptic Post: 'It Was Taking Too Long'
New Detroit Lions defensive end Za'Darius Smith sent social media into a frenzy with his 'SMH' post in the early hours of the NFL's trade deadline.
Though the tweet was later deleted, it made fans ponder whether he was unhappy with his situation or a potential trade. In his introductory press conference, Smith clarified why he ultimately made the post.
“It was taking too long. Obviously after that, it got done. I deleted it," Smith said. "Sorry for the fans that were thinking otherwise. But man, yeah, happy to be here and happy to be with this football team.”
Smith is a familiar player for a number of Lions. In addition to his time spent playing against the Lions in the NFC North, wide receiver Jameson Williams remembers Smith's video game character in the popular 'Madden' franchise wreaking havoc over the years.
“He used to be a problem on the Madden game. I’m really praying that he comes in and helps us a lot," Williams said. "I know he will, but I’m just praying that we turn the defense up just a whole other level even though it’s already up. But I know what he can do and the plays he can make. The wreckage he can create on the d-line to an offensive lineman, to a quarterback and things like that. So it’s big.”
Ready to do 'something special'
The seeds of the Lions' trade for Smith were planted in the wake of the injury to Pro Bowl edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson.
Smith, who was acquired Tuesday at the trade deadline, warmed up to the idea as the Browns faltered over the coming weeks. As a result, a deal was eventually agreed to sending the veteran to a team that is pursuing a championship.
“I was happy, man," Smith explained. "I got the phone call from the GM in Cleveland (Andrew Berry), and he was telling me, ‘Z, we got it done for you.’ And I was like, ‘We got it done? So we’re going to Detroit?’ then he was like, ‘Yeah, you’re going to Detroit.’ Thank them for having me for two years, or a year and a half, and trading me here to basically get a chance to do something great.”
Defensive tackle DJ Reader was excited about the addition as Smith is a proven player who has had plenty of success in the role the Lions are expecting him to play.
“Somebody who plays the run and pass," Reader told Lions OnSI. "Aggressive guy who’s played a lot of good ball and done amazing. Probably the king of the North, played for every time in the North just about. Great experience, great leadership. Brings everything you need.”
With Smith joining a young group of defensive ends, he'll be able to provide a veteran presence while also being a productive addition.
“I’m not gonna set pressure (on myself). I’m gonna be Z. Come in here and be myself. Energy guy, man," Smith explained. "Help the younger guys, Paschal was a guy that went to Kentucky. So to be around great guys and a great group is big. I actually just had the chance to go out to practice today, and the things we’re doing in practice, I see why this football team is so dominant.”
Return to the NFC North
Smith is returning to a division that he has plenty of experience in, having played for the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. Detroit still has one game apiece against each of his former teams, setting him up to get a chance to compete against his former squads.
“When I got the phone call and they told me I was coming here, I had that in the back of my mind that I’d get to come back to the North and basically play these guys again. All is well, man, I actually love those teams too," Smith said. "Cheeseheads, great fan base man, and going to the Vikings with the ‘Skol’ was big too. Now I’m in the right place, so you already know what time it is. I get to face them, what, twice now? It’s gonna be big, man.”
Smith's trade came at the start of his former team's bye week, meaning that he was facing the potential of going through an entire season without a week off.
While he could still suit up for the Lions on Sunday, he was allowed to take Wednesday and Thursday off to return to his home in Florida.
“It was big. Tuesday, obviously I was traded and coming from Cleveland, they was actually getting ready for their bye week," Smith explained. "Coming here to sign, coach was like, ‘Man, we’ll give you a couple days but we’re not gonna give you the whole week.’ Happy that I got a couple days in."
Campbell reiterated his understanding for the veteran's situation during his press conference Friday. While having him in the building would've helped his chances to play, the days off allowed Smith to attend to other matters that he could've addressed during the Browns' bye week.
"His is unique in the fact that, number one, he’s a veteran player. He’s got a lot of miles on the body and he can still do it. And I also think it’s important for him to get a little bit of a breather," Campbell said. "You just got traded. All of a sudden (Smith) was (in Cleveland), getting ready for the team picture, and then all of a sudden you drive up here to Detroit.
"And oh by the way, there was a hurricane that hit down south where (Smith's) house is. There’s just, there’s these things and I think it creates some stress that you can alleviate. That’s more important than we’ve got to force the issue right now. I would rather him be of sound body and mind for the rest of this long haul than try to force the issue right now.”