SI.com
AllLions
HomeNewsPodcastsPolls
Search

SI Lions Roundtable: Detroit Lions 2020 Predictions

Vito Chirco

1.) Will Matthew Stafford play all 16 games in 2020?

Vito Chirco: Based on the fact that from all accounts he's healthy entering the 2020 season, I'm going to say yes. I say it with a bit of hesitation since he missed half of 2019 with a back ailment and isn't getting any younger -- he'll be 32 this upcoming season. However, for the time being, I'm going to trust that he'll be able to make it through the entire 2020 campaign without succumbing to an injury.

Logan Lamorandier: I would say it's more likely he will than he won't. He has played all 16 games in eight of his 11 NFL seasons. Back injuries are always a bit worrisome, but Stafford says he is healthy and it sounds like he has been for a while now. 

2.) Which rookie will have the best season for Detroit?

Chirco: I'm going to go with 2020 second-round pick D'Andre Swift. He was a bonafide star in three seasons at Georgia, accumulating 20 touchdowns and over 2,500 yards on the ground. And he could easily emerge as Detroit's No. 1 running back by the end of the season. 

Lamorandier: Running back D'Andre Swift. Swift will see plenty of playing time at a position with the smallest learning curve in the NFL. Due to his volume of touches, his stats will look the best relative to the rest of the rookies. 

3.) How many wins will Detroit have in 2020?

Chirco: I'm going to say seven wins. They aren't good enough to be much better than that, either. The best-case scenario that I envision for the franchise in 2020 is 8-8. But, my prediction on Sunday, Aug. 16, is a 7-9 mark. 

Lamorandier: Seven. With a healthy Stafford, the floor for this team is five or six wins. Its ceiling is probably around 11 victories, with a ton of luck going its way. So, my prediction of seven wins is somewhere in between those numbers. 

I would like to be more optimistic, but there are just too many question marks on this team right now. It's very rare that everything goes right in a season. 

4.) Does Matt Patricia return for a fourth season? 

Chirco: He shouldn't, and I don't think he will. It should be playoffs or bust for Patricia in year No. 3 as Lions head man, and I don't envision that happening -- as can be conjectured based upon my win projection above.

Lamorandier: Considering I only think the Lions will win a total of seven games, that shouldn't be enough to keep Patricia around. However, I recently have been starting to feel this season very well could be a "give-me" year due to the COVID-19 situation. 

A lot will depend on how the team looks and if they are competitive. Long story short, if I had to bet on next year, I would say there will be a new coach in 2021. 

5.) SI All Lions is about to celebrate its one-year anniversary of covering the Lions. What's the best part of covering the team?

Chirco: Being a part of the Sports Illustrated brand, and having a friend in John Maakaron as my "boss" at the site. Another great aspect of it has been being able to hear directly from the players and coaches via the postgame press conferences and other media sessions. They've given me a new perspective on who these men are and what makes them tick both on and off the field. 

Lamorandier: For me personally, it has always been the conversations and discussions with fans. I could talk Lions football every second of the day, if I was allowed. Not only can I write my thoughts and opinions regarding the team, but it prompts others to chime in with different perspectives. 

Related

Watch: Darius Slay Can't Cover DeSean Jackson in Practice

Poll: Will Calvin Johnson Ever Forgive the Detroit Lions?

Matt Patricia Changed Approach When Two-A-Days Ended

Memory Lane: Matthew Stafford Plays First Preseason Game 11 Years Ago

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Poll: Will Calvin Johnson Ever Forgive the Detroit Lions?

Former Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson still does not have a great relationship with the Detroit Lions, but he did participate in a Zoom call with current receivers from the team.

John Maakaron

by

OnePrideTherese

Check the Report: Daniel Kelly Scouts RB D'Andre Swift

Former NFL scout Daniel Kelly provides his scouting report on Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift

Daniel Kelly

by

OnePrideTherese

Memory Lane: Matthew Stafford Makes Lions Debut 11 Years Ago

Exactly 11 years ago, on Aug. 15, 2009, Matthew Stafford played in his first preseason game for the Detroit Lions.

John Maakaron

by

OnePrideTherese

Matt Patricia Changed His Approach When 2-A-Days Ended

Lions head coach Matt Patricia discusses his approach to the first month of the NFL regular season.

John Maakaron

by

OnePrideTherese

Important Detroit Lions Training Camp Questions

The latest LionsMaven podcast discusses important 2020 Detroit Lions training camp questions.

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

Mailbag: Will the Lions Blitz More in 2020?

This week's mailbag focuses on whether the Detroit Lions could be in store for another top-five draft pick next year and whether the defense will blitz more in 2020

Logan Lamorandier

by

Andria m

Matthew Stafford Donates $350,000 to University of Georgia

Matthew Stafford and Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart have donated $500,000 to a social justice program supporting Georgia athletes.

John Maakaron

by

OnePrideTherese

Did the Lions Make a Mistake Not Acquiring Everson Griffen?

Everson Griffen has signed with the Dallas Cowboys on a one-year contract worth $6 million.

Logan Lamorandier

by

OnePrideTherese

5 Reasons the Lions Have Hope

Here are the five biggest reasons for why the Detroit Lions have a chance to succeed in 2020

Daniel Kelly

by

OnePrideTherese

Watch: Darius Slay Can't Cover DeSean Jackson in Practice

Read more on DeSean Jackson getting the best of Darius Slay during Eagles practice.

John Maakaron

by

OnePrideTherese