1.) Will Matthew Stafford play all 16 games in 2020?

Vito Chirco: Based on the fact that from all accounts he's healthy entering the 2020 season, I'm going to say yes. I say it with a bit of hesitation since he missed half of 2019 with a back ailment and isn't getting any younger -- he'll be 32 this upcoming season. However, for the time being, I'm going to trust that he'll be able to make it through the entire 2020 campaign without succumbing to an injury.

Logan Lamorandier: I would say it's more likely he will than he won't. He has played all 16 games in eight of his 11 NFL seasons. Back injuries are always a bit worrisome, but Stafford says he is healthy and it sounds like he has been for a while now.

2.) Which rookie will have the best season for Detroit?

Chirco: I'm going to go with 2020 second-round pick D'Andre Swift. He was a bonafide star in three seasons at Georgia, accumulating 20 touchdowns and over 2,500 yards on the ground. And he could easily emerge as Detroit's No. 1 running back by the end of the season.

Lamorandier: Running back D'Andre Swift. Swift will see plenty of playing time at a position with the smallest learning curve in the NFL. Due to his volume of touches, his stats will look the best relative to the rest of the rookies.

3.) How many wins will Detroit have in 2020?

Chirco: I'm going to say seven wins. They aren't good enough to be much better than that, either. The best-case scenario that I envision for the franchise in 2020 is 8-8. But, my prediction on Sunday, Aug. 16, is a 7-9 mark.

Lamorandier: Seven. With a healthy Stafford, the floor for this team is five or six wins. Its ceiling is probably around 11 victories, with a ton of luck going its way. So, my prediction of seven wins is somewhere in between those numbers.

I would like to be more optimistic, but there are just too many question marks on this team right now. It's very rare that everything goes right in a season.

4.) Does Matt Patricia return for a fourth season?

Chirco: He shouldn't, and I don't think he will. It should be playoffs or bust for Patricia in year No. 3 as Lions head man, and I don't envision that happening -- as can be conjectured based upon my win projection above.

Lamorandier: Considering I only think the Lions will win a total of seven games, that shouldn't be enough to keep Patricia around. However, I recently have been starting to feel this season very well could be a "give-me" year due to the COVID-19 situation.

A lot will depend on how the team looks and if they are competitive. Long story short, if I had to bet on next year, I would say there will be a new coach in 2021.

5.) SI All Lions is about to celebrate its one-year anniversary of covering the Lions. What's the best part of covering the team?

Chirco: Being a part of the Sports Illustrated brand, and having a friend in John Maakaron as my "boss" at the site. Another great aspect of it has been being able to hear directly from the players and coaches via the postgame press conferences and other media sessions. They've given me a new perspective on who these men are and what makes them tick both on and off the field.

Lamorandier: For me personally, it has always been the conversations and discussions with fans. I could talk Lions football every second of the day, if I was allowed. Not only can I write my thoughts and opinions regarding the team, but it prompts others to chime in with different perspectives.

Related

Watch: Darius Slay Can't Cover DeSean Jackson in Practice

Poll: Will Calvin Johnson Ever Forgive the Detroit Lions?

Matt Patricia Changed Approach When Two-A-Days Ended

Memory Lane: Matthew Stafford Plays First Preseason Game 11 Years Ago