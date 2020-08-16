Watch: Darius Slay Can't Cover DeSean Jackson in Practice

Darius Slay and the Detroit Lions ended on poor terms due to the outspoken nature of the talented cornerback.

General manager Bob Quinn traded Slay to the Eagles for a third-round pick and a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

After the trade, Philadelphia and Slay agreed to a three-year, $50 million contract extension.

Early in his tenure, he announced that he planned on changing his number when he suited up for his new team. Slay has decided that he will wear No. 24 to honor his idol Kobe Bryant.

"I'm going Kobe mode. Black Mamba. Rest in peace to the GOAT. One of my favorite players," Slay revealed after he was traded to the Eagles.

One of the Eagle's most talented wide receivers is DeSean Jackson.

He has made a career out of beating defensive backs for deep touchdown grabs.

Slay has now witnessed first-hand Jackson's capabilities.

Former Pro Bowl wide receiver Chad Johnson recently shared a video online of Jackson blowing past Slay on a deep ball during a one-on-one drill.

"First rep in 8 months now...chill out," tweeted Slay as a result of fans chiming in and criticizing him so soon into training camp.

Supporters of the Lions are hoping the revamped secondary is able to improve upon the play from last season.

Detroit is hoping that incoming rookie Jeff Okudah is able to learn from veteran defensive backs Desmond Trufant, Duron Harmon, and Justin Coleman.

