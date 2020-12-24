Darrell Bevell Won't Coach Detroit Lions Saturday

Darrrell Bevell won't be on the sideline for the Detroit Lions this Saturday

Detroit Lions interim head man Darrell Bevell won't be able to coach the Lions this Saturday when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"#Lions interim coach Darrell Bevell, deemed a high-risk close contact of someone who tested positive for COVID-19, won’t coach this Saturday vs. the #Bucs, sources say. The first head coach to miss a game due to COVID protocols this season," NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport tweeted on Thursday.

Earlier this week, two members of the Lions tested positive for the coronavirus -- one being linebacker Anthony Pittman and another being a staff member.

As a result, Bevell and several members of the defensive coaching staff were not able to be present at practice Wednesday.

"We’re used to the changes, the twists and turns that have been thrown our way during this 2020 (season)," Bevell said during a video conference Tuesday. "I think everybody’s dealing with that, and fortunately through the offseason and through the things that we’re doing, during this season, we’ve been able to get pretty adept with the Zoom meetings and how to handle all the information that we need to pass back and forth with the players, with the coaches. So, I think we’re in a good spot with it."

According to NFL Network, wide receivers coach Robert Prince will replace Bevell on gameday.

Quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan will call the offensive plays.

