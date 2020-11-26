Halftime Review: The Good, Bad and the Ugly

Last week, the Detroit Lions were shut out for the first time since 2009.

In a nationally televised contest Thursday against the Houston Texans, Detroit's offense looked to make amends.

The Good

In the first half against Houston, Detroit's offense used a trick play to get on the board first.

Despite the usual decision to establish the run with its first two offensive plays, Detroit used some trickery to take the early 7-0 lead.

Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell called a reverse flea-flicker, and Matthew Stafford found tight end T.J. Hockenson for a 51-yard gain.

Hockenson had three catches for 78 yards in the half.

Detroit was able to score first on a one-yard scamper from Adrian Peterson.

© Kirthmon F. Dozier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Bad

Stafford has struggled all season with turnovers, and the veteran passer again turned the ball over at an inopportune time.

J.J. Watt secured his second career interception, and ran the ball back for a pick-six to get the Texans on the board.

Linebacker Jamie Collins was burned by running back Duke Johnson on a 33-yard touchdown pass from Deshaun Watson.

© Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

The Ugly

Penalties and turnovers will certainly put any football team behind the proverbial eight-ball.

Both of Houston's scoring drives in the first quarter were set up by Detroit errors -- a Stafford pick-six and a Jonathan Williams fumble.

Kerryon Johnson also fumbled to start the second quarter.

Houston took advantage to the tune of 13 points.

Jack Fox, arguably Detroit's most reliable player, even had an unforced error in the first half when he sailed a kickoff out of bounds, giving Houston prime field position.

More from SI All Lions:

3 Players That Must Shine to Win against Houston Texans

Texans-Lions Preview: 5 Questions with Anthony Wood of SI Texans Daily

Predictions: Texans-Lions

Poll: Should Sheila Ford Hamp Fire Patricia and Quinn During the Season?

3 Players Lions Can Build Around in 2021

Biggest Matchup to Watch in Texans-Lions: Deshaun Watson vs. Detroit Secondary

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @detroitpodcast