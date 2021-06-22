Detroit Lions Rookies Tour Ford Field

The Detroit Lions rookie draft class of 2021 have now toured where they will perfecting their craft in the coming years.

On Monday, several members of the rookie class were taken to Ford Field, home of the Lions since 2002, to get familiar with their new home turf.

"Welcome to Ford Field 2021 Rookie Class" greeted the newest members of the Lions as they walked out on to the field for the first time collectively.

Offensive lineman Penei Swell jokingly served as the tour host of the suites -- pointing out the television, the legends hanging up on the wall and the "high end" refrigerator.

"There’s a base floor of talent that these guys are going to have, but I think Dan (Campbell) put it great the other night. Dan and I were talking and it was about, we’re getting not just talented football players, but we’re getting football players that have talent," general manager Brad Holmes said at the conclusion of the draft.

He added. "When we say football players, we’re talking about guys that yes, you like to watch them play, we love to watch them play the game, but they also have those necessary intangibles. (Derrick) Barnes is one that definitely fits that bill. And then to cap it off with Jermar Jefferson. Jermar was actually one that early on in the process, I want to say during the first week of meetings, you know, in February, really impressive of he’s such an instinctive runner. He has a natural feel to be a slippery inside player. He runs hard, he just has a natural feel from a lot of inside zone stuff. But he can do all phases, gap power stuff, inside zone stuff. But he’s just a very smooth, slippery, instinctive runner who we’re really excited about. Couldn’t be happier with everybody that we acquired and I think that it’s a great start year one of this regime to get some building blocks in place. I think it will only go up from here.”

Members of the 2021 rookie draft class:

OL Penei Sewell

DT Levi Onwuzurike

NT Alim McNeill

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

LB Derrick Barnes

CB Ifeatu Melifonwu

RB Jermar Jefferson

