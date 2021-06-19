5 Free Agents Who Could Aid Lions

Read more on five free agents the Detroit Lions could add to fill their last open roster spot.

One opportunity remains.

That's the case for the Lions, which have one open roster spot on their 90-man roster, after parting ways with undrafted free-agent wide receiver Jonathan Adams and adding fellow receiver Chad Hansen Friday.

So, what will Detroit general manager Brad Holmes do with that final spot?

Let's take a look now at five free agents the organization could target to fill the void.

S Tre Boston

The Lions need safety help, and Boston could be just what the doctor ordered.

The 2014 fourth-round pick of the Carolina Panthers is coming off a season in which he recorded four passes defensed, an interception and 95 total tackles.

The free safety also forced a fumble and recovered another two in 2020.

He'll play this upcoming season at 29 years old -- his birthday is June 25. So, he's also on the right side of 30, at least for the next year.

He'd be a nice, pre-training camp acquisition by the Lions' front office.

WR Golden Tate

Reunited, and it feels so good!

The Lions could surely use more receivers depth, so why not turn to a former member of the team in Tate.

He was a fan favorite of the Lions fanbase during his time in the Motor City (2014-18), making a trip to the Pro Bowl in '14 and compiling 416 receptions for 4,741 yards and 22 touchdowns along the way.

Sure, he'll be playing the 2021 campaign at the age of 33, and is no longer in the prime of his career.

However, I believe Tate would be a valuable mentor to Detroit's younger receivers, like Quintez Cephus and Amon-Ra St. Brown, and still be solid in a part-time role. And, that's all Holmes & Co. would expect of him at this juncture in his career.

S Malik Hooker

As I said above, the Lions clearly have a void in the safety department. So, why not turn to a guy in Hooker, who's in the prime of his career?

Hooker played in just two games for the Indianapolis Colts in 2020 due to a torn Achilles. But, the 2017 first-round pick is just 25 years old, and possesses a load of potential.

Douglas DeFelice, USA TODAY Sports

Sadly, going into his fifth season in the league, his career has been defined by the injury bug. The Ohio State product was unable to compete his rookie campaign -- during which he impressively amassed three interceptions in seven games -- due to a torn ACL.

However, this late in the offseason, he'd be a great pickup by Holmes. And, if healthy, Hooker could be an impact performer for a unit that's been devoid of any significant ones in recent memory.

WR Isaiah Ford

The 2017 seventh-round pick of the Miami Dolphins hasn't put up big numbers in his career up to this point. However, he will be entering the 2021 season at just 25 years old.

And, with the Lions' lack of depth in the receivers room, I don't think it'd be the worst thing in the world if Holmes & Co. took a flier on Ford.

In 2020, Ford suited up for 10 games (one start) with the Dolphins, and hauled in 28 balls for 276 yards. He has yet to record a touchdown in 19 career games.

RB Duke Johnson

I'm not saying I would add a running back to the Lions' RBs room. But, based on Detroit's reported interest in fellow free agent Todd Gurley, let's say Johnson could be a potential target of the organization.

Johnson, who had played in all 16 games in each year of his career prior to last season, would come at a cheaper price than Gurley, and would slide much more easily into a part-time role than the former Rams and Falcons back.

Additionally, from 2016-19 (with the Cleveland Browns and then the Houston Texans), Johnson averaged 4.7 yards per carry, as compared to Gurley's 4.1 yards per attempt.

Also, much like Gurley, Johnson's been heavily used in the passing game since being drafted by the Browns in 2015. A season ago, Johnson produced 28 catches for 249 yards and a TD in 11 games (five starts) with the Texans.

So, I believe it's much more conceivable that the Lions pull the trigger on Johnson than Gurley with their last open roster spot.

More from SI All Lions:

Podcast: How Should Detroit Lions Address Current Roster Opening?

Lions Waive WR Jonathan Adams, Sign WR Chad Hansen

Scouting RB Jermar Jefferson

Three Detroit Lions Sign Rookie Contracts

Penei Sewell Receives Signed Detroit Pistons Killian Hayes Jersey