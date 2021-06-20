Roundtable: Who is One Lions Player You'd Play a Round of Golf With?

The latest Roundtable focuses on the one Detroit Lions player the SI All Lions crew would like to golf with plus much more.

1.) Brad Holmes believes Aaron Glenn will have a big impact on the defense. What is the biggest improvement you expect Glenn to make immediately?

Vito Chirco: For me -- and I think it's the answer for a lot of people -- I think it'll be what he does with the defensive backs. From his playing days as an NFL defensive back to his days coaching the secondary with the New Orleans Saints, Glenn has put his stamp on the league.

Now, I think he'll do the same in Detroit, mentoring the team's young cornerbacks, like Jeff Okudah, Amani Oruwariye and Ifeatu Melifonwu, and coaching them up over time, along with new Lions DBs coach Aubrey Pleasant.

So, with that being said, I think the secondary will be the first area of the defense that he improves.

Adam Strozynski: I think the scheme will take a lot of the pressure off the secondary by having the front seven pressure the quarterbacks. This leads me to believe that there will be more turnovers.

2.) Did the Lions make a mistake cutting WR Jonathan Adams?

Chirco: I won't go as far as saying a mistake. But, could it end up backfiring for the Lions? Sure. He might be better than some other receiving options currently on the roster -- Kalif Raymond and Damion Ratley come to mind.

At the end of the day, though, remember that Adams was an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas State -- and for a reason. So, maybe I'm wrong, but I don't think he's going to light the league on fire.

Strozynski: I don't think so. But, this move tells a bit more about what this offense will not be doing. Adams was a long, stretch-the-field receiver with a limited route tree, meaning if it wasn't deep or a red-zone target, he struggled. Goff's arm strength and the receiving corps scream to me a predominant short-to-middle passing game.

3.) Who is the one Detroit Lions player you want to play a round of golf with?

Chirco: As cool as it would probably be to golf and hang out with the starting QB of the team (Jared Goff), I'm going to go with new Detroit running back Jamaal Williams. He was absolutely hilarious in his introductory press conference with members of the local media. So, I would love to get to know him during a day on the course. He'd be my choice.

Strozynski: Jared Goff. I want the details on what went wrong in Los Angeles.

4.) Are you annoyed with Calvin Johnson for continuing to make news talking about the Lions?

Chirco: At this point, yes. I get why he's had a falling out with the Lions, stemming from the fact that the organization did him dirty by having him return a portion of his signing bonus after he retired. However, I feel like he's aired all his grievances by now. So, now it's becoming the same song and dance with him every single time he talks to the media.

If he's unhappy and never wants to make amends with the franchise, I totally get it. But, maybe it's also time for him to put the situation behind him, instead of continuing to bring attention to it.

Strozynski: It just screams of being childish. No one forced you, Calvin, to take millions of dollars to stay here and play. You did that. The team wouldn't trade you because it thought it could win. I'm not sure what you want an organization to do in that circumstance. Plus, you complain about this every year. Come on, get over it.

