How Should Detroit Lions Address Current Roster Opening?

John Maakaron and Logan Lamorandier explore how the Detroit Lions should address their open roster spot on the latest LionsMaven podcast.

The Detroit Lions currently have one open roster position remaining on their 90-man roster.

On Friday, the team announced that wide receiver Chad Hansen, who played college football for the California Bears like Lions quarterback Jared Goff, had been signed to a contract.

In a corresponding move, undrafted free-agent wideout Jonathan Adams was waived.

Many would assume that the player targeted should be on defense, but Detroit general manager Brad Holmes is confident that the coaching staff can get more productivity out of the players on the current roster.

"When you have Aaron Glenn, and then you pair that up with (defensive backs coach) Aubrey Pleasant, that's different because Aaron Glenn and what he's done speaks for itself," Holmes said via the Lions team website. "Then, I know firsthand, I've worked with Aubrey Pleasant, and I can't remember a defensive back he had his hands on that he didn't get the most out of."

This week's podcast explores how the Lions' front office should address their open roster spot.

Also discussed on this week's podcast:

Calvin Johnson continues to talk about his time with the Lions

Brad Holmes spoke to several beat writers in the past couple of weeks

Should the Lions have played hardball with Matthew Stafford?

