Pros and Cons of Lions Signing Wide Receiver Kenny Stills

The Detroit Lions have made a couple of roster moves on the offensive side of the football the past couple of weeks.

General manager Brad Holmes has signed running back Michael Warren and wideout Chad Hansen while waiving wide receiver Jonathan Adams, running back Rakeem Boyd and fullback Nick Bawden.

Despite the presence of veterans Tyrell Willams and Breshad Perriman, it is still expected that the wide receivers will struggle to produce at a high level in year one of quarterback Jared Goff's tenure.

© Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Wideout Kenny Stills still remains a free agent after parting ways with the Houston Texans.

Last season, Stills played 12 games for Houston and secured 11 receptions for 144 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 13.1 yards per reception.

In Houston, the veteran wideout saw his role diminish and eventually “mutually parted ways” with the team after two seasons.

Stills had a negative reaction and went public when the Texans decided to to fire public relations director Amy Palcic.

In January of 2021, Stills was signed to the Buffalo Bills practice squad. He was elevated to the active roster for the AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs and reverted to the practice squad after the game.

Stills, 29, has averaged nearly 700 receiving yards per season in his career. He has also averaged above 14 yards per catch as an outside receiver with solid speed.

His acquisition would likely slow down the development of second-year wideout Quintez Cephus -- who is looking to build upon his rookie campaign in the league -- and rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown, who appears ready to make an immediate impact when called upon.

His body of work and relatively good health could make Stills a solid third or fourth receiver who could start in Anthony Lynn's offense when needed.

