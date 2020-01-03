Lions Select QB in Latest 3-Round Mock Draft

It's officially that time of year. Draft season is upon us. The Lions officially have the third pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

In many mock drafts, the Lions are selecting an impact player on defense in the first round. The defense is the primary area of need for Detroit and must be addressed in the higher rounds of this years NFL Draft.

Here is SI Lions Maven latest three-round mock draft.

3rd Pick

With the third pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Lions select cornerback Jeff Okudah from Ohio State.

Detroit lost the last nine games of their season, but may be rewarded with a quality cornerback to solidify the secondary.

With Darius Slay's status with the organization up in the air, Okudah being added to the roster would be a suitable replacement.

35th Pick

With the 35th pick, the Lions select quarterback Jordan Love from Utah State.

The buzz surrounding Love started in 2018 when he passed for 3,567 yards and 32 touchdowns. In 2019, he passed for 3,402 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Love has moved up the quarterback draft boards rapidly since he declared for the 2020 NFL Draft.

He has displayed a rocket for an arm and has solid touch on deep passes. Pocket presence is another one of his strengths, and he has displayed some mobility should the pocket collapse around him.

67th Pick

With the 67th pick, the Lions select defensive lineman Marlon Davidson from Auburn.

Struggles with inconsistency, but has shown ability to pressure the quarterback and is a run stopper.

Against LSU, he consistently got off of his blocker and pressured QB Joe Burrow regularly.

He finds ways to help the defense and recorded 30 solo tackles, 7.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles during his senior season at Auburn.

