Detroit Lions Set to Debut New Uniform in 2026
The Detroit Lions are set to unveil fresh uniforms in 2026, marking the next phase of the NFL’s newly-launched Rivalries program in conjunction with Nike.
The initiative, which began this season with teams from the AFC East and the NFC West, will eventually include every franchise in the league over the next four years. Detroit and the rest of the NFC North will join the wave in 2026, while the AFC South also debuts its designs next season.
Under the Rivalries program, each team will wear a new uniform in a divisional matchup before incorporating it into its regular uniform rotation for three additional years.
The concept is to blend modern design with elements that celebrate each city’s unique history and football heritage.
According to Lions team president Rod Wood, Detroit’s upcoming look is already in the works, and will feature a combination of tradition and innovation.
"The first eight teams are going to be rolled out next week, so you’ll get a look at what the league is thinking about," Lions team president Rod Wood told 97.1 The Ticket Thursday. "And we have an idea of what ours is going to look like. We’ve seen a couple iterations of it and I would say that it’s consistent with us but a little bit of a modern twist to it. I think the fans will like it."
The reveal will come just two years after Detroit rolled out a revamped jersey lineup in 2024, highlighted by the debut of a sleek, black alternate that quickly became a fan favorite. That alternate, which drew praise for its bold, yet classic design, will remain in rotation along with the new Rivalries jersey.
The new-look uniform will arrive at a time when excitement around the franchise is at an all-time high.
Ford Field has established itself as one of the league’s best home environments, thanks to both recent upgrades and the Lions’ rabid fanbase.
Over the past few seasons, the team has added modern amenities, including a new Delta Club and upgraded concessions, ensuring the gameday atmosphere matches the quality of the product on the field.
For Detroit, the Rivalries uniform won’t be just about fashion. Instead, it will serve as another way to link the team to the city’s culture, its football history and its loyal fanbase that has powered the franchise through its highs and lows.
With the Lions now being one of the league’s most popular franchises, the timing feels right to come out with a new uniform in 2026.
And maybe, just maybe, the jersey reveal will coincide with Dan Campbell’s squad coming off a Super Bowl championship, the very first in franchise history.