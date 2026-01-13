The Detroit Lions fell well short of expectations, as the team regressed and missed the postseason, following a 9-8 2025 NFL season.

Owner Sheila Hamp did not speak formally to reporters, but has sent out a message to season-ticket members.

The message starts, "I want to start by thanking you for your commitment to our team and the support you show throughout the season. I am always blown away by the energy you create inside Ford Field and the advantage you give our team every time we run out of the tunnel. I also want to acknowledge that our results on the field this season were not what any of us envisioned and frankly, were not good enough. While we do not believe it is a time for drastic change, this is an opportunity for us to refocus, evolve, and move forward."

Hamp credited the success of the team over the past three years, which included a 15-win regular season last year.

"I am proud of the roster we have built and the 36 wins we have accumulated over the last three seasons," Hamp explained. "That success doesn’t happen by accident, but it also does not guarantee future success. It is incumbent upon us to continue growing toward our ultimate goal of bringing a championship to all of you and the city of Detroit.

"I can assure you that we are committed to looking at everything we do to ensure we are performing at the highest level. Through conversations with Rod, Brad and Dan, we are all aligned with this thinking and have already started meetings to address how we move forward. We are excited for what 2026 will bring and some of the new elements we will introduce for all of you, our most loyal fans. Thank you again for your commitment. Go Lions!"

General manager Brad Holmes indicated he did not believe the team was that far away from Super Bowl contention, when he spoke to reporters last week.

“I don’t think that we’re that far off. I personally don’t. We have a lot of good players. We have a lot of good young, ascending players. We have a really good quarterback, we have the right coach. I do think that we’re very close," said Holmes. "And hey, look, maybe that is some of the things that - maybe that’s one of the items that needs to be looked back on is thinking that you are so close and so then now you start changing some things because you only need this piece and you only need that piece. ..."

