Lions Depth Chart Ahead of Texans Preseason Matchup
Here is an updated look at the Detroit Lions depth chart heading into their preseason finale against the Texans on Saturday.
Quarterback
Starter: Jared Goff
Backup: Kyle Allen
Reserve: Hendon Hooker
Right now, Allen has been the better of the two competing for the backup job and should be the second option behind Goff. Hooker will get one last chance to make his case, but will need a big showing after struggling throughout the preseason.
The third-year passer has been better in recent practices, but a lack of consistency and turnover issues has doomed him early on. At this rate, the Lions may still wind up taking three quarterbacks, but Hooker appears to be at the bottom of the list based on overall performance throughout camp and the preseason.
Running back
Starter: Jahmyr Gibbs
Backup: David Montgomery
Reserves: Craig Reynolds, Sione Vaki, Jacob Saylors, Deon Jackson
Gibbs and Montgomery have been solid throughout camp, but will likely go the entirety of the preseason without a game rep. With Vaki dealing with an injury early in camp, Reynolds has gotten plenty of preseason work.
Saylors and Jackson are both intriguing options, with Saylors playing well in his opportunities in two preseason games. Both players could wind up being big parts of the practice squad with potential to contribute in the event of an injury.
Wide receivers
Starters: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Tim Patrick
Backups: Isaac TeSlaa, Kalif Raymond, Dominic Lovett
Reserves: Jackson Meeks, Ronnie Bell, Tom Kennedy, Malik Taylor, Jakobie Keeney-James
The top three may not be as firmly set as originally anticipated. TeSlaa has been explosive in his three appearances throughout the preseason, and as a result could wind up getting more rest in the finale. He's made a serious case to usurp Patrick on the depth chart, though reps against more starting opposing DBs could be an excellent early season litmus test.
Where things get interesting is at the bottom of the depth chart. Because the Lions are so rich with talent elsewhere, there may not be reason to keep seven wideouts. As a result, the final spot at this position could very well come down to either Lovett or Meeks.
Tight end
Starter: Sam LaPorta
Backup: Brock Wright
Reserves: Shane Zylstra, Zach Horton, Steven Stilianos, Gunnar Oakes
The Lions have had a competition for the third tight end spot throughout camp, with Zylstra and Horton being the two competitors at the position throughout camp. While Zylstra is the proven veteran of the group, Horton has intriguing upside.
Stilianos and Oakes are in similar positions to Saylors at the running back position. While a longer look could give them a better shot, a game like Saturday's could be a solid opportunity to discover which of Detroit's options is best.
Offensive tackle
Starters: Penei Sewell (right), Taylor Decker (left)
Backups: Dan Skipper, Jamarco Jones
Reserves: Giovanni Manu, Mason Miller, Zack Johnson
Injured: Justin Herron (Injured reserve/out for season)
Having Decker back in the lineup for practices has been a good thing for the likes of Skiper, Jones and Manu. Detroit's bookend tandem appears more than set, so the battle for depth spots is open.
Offensive guard
Starters: Tate Ratledge (right), Christian Mahogany (left)
Backups: Kayode Awosika (right), Netane Muti (left)
Reserves: Michael Niese, Gunner Britton
Injured: Miles Frazier (PUP), Colby Sorsdal
Detroit should have their starting guards for the next decade, based on the talent level of Ratledge and Mahogany.
Center
Starter: Graham Glasgow
Backup: Kingsley Eguakun
Reserve: Trystan Colon
Detroit's veteran center reportedly avoided major injury after leaving Thursday's practice early.
EDGE
Starters: Aidan Hutchinson, Marcus Davenport
Backups: Ahmed Hassanein, Al-Quadin Muhammad
Reserves: Nate Lynn, Mitchell Agude, Isaac Ukwu
Injured: Josh Paschal (NFI)
Aidan Hutchinson indicated he is sensing a growing confidence among the defensive line. Marcus Davenport also quietly had a solid training camp.
Defensive tackle
Starters: DJ Reader, Tyleik Williams
Backups: Roy Lopez, Pat O'Connor
Reserves: Mekhi Wingo, Keith Cooper Jr., Myles Adams, Chris Smith, Brodric Martin
Injured: Alim McNeill (PUP), Levi Onwuzurike (Out for season)
Alim McNeill offered another positive injury update this week. The return of Mekhi Wingo, possibly at the start of the 2025 season, gives the defensive line added depth.
Linebacker
Starters: Alex Anzalone, Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes
Backups: Grant Stuard,Zach Cunningham, Trevor Nowaske
Reserves: Ezekiel Turner, Anthony Pittman, DaRon Gilbert
Injured: Malcolm Rodriguez (PUP)
Their still remains question marks regarding depth at linebacker. Alex Anzalone had a strong practice against the Texans and Jack Campbell is expected to become the leader of the defense this season.
Cornerbacks
Starters: D.J. Reed, Terrion Arnold
Backups: Khalil Dorsey, Erick Hallett
Reserves: Tyson Russell, Nick Whiteside, Luq Barcoo, D.J. Miller, Allan George
Injured: DiCaprio Bootle, Ennis Rakestraw (Injured reserve/Out for season)
D.J. Reed expressed following practice he senses a growing confidence among the secondary. They gave Detroit's offensive weapons struggles all throughout training camp.
Nickel
Starter: Amik Robertson
Backup: Avonte Maddox
Amik Robertson had a solid training camp and gives Detroit's defense a lot of confidence due to his versatility and productivity.
Safety
Starters: Kerby Joseph, Brian Branch
Backups: Rock Ya-Sin, Loren Strickland
Reserve: Ian Kennelly, Morice Norris
Injured: Dan Jackson (Injured reserve/Out for season)
Detroit has solid depth at this position, as Rock Ya-Sin and Ian Kennelly made plays all throughout training camp.
Specialists
Kicker: Jake Bates
Punter: Jack Fox
Long-snapper: Hogan Hatten