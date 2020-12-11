Detroit Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevell announced on Friday that running back D'Andre Swift was 'trending in the right direction' to return to action against the Green Bay Packers this Sunday.

"He had another good day yesterday. So as I’ve told you, it’s a day-to-day thing in terms of -- they have to make it through, they have to come in today, and they have to feel good today, and then one more practice. I would say he’s trending in the right direction, yes," Bevell said.

Bevell also addressed whether or not tight end Isaac Nauta being on the Packers roster was problematic due to his awareness of Detroit's signal calls.

Nauta was cut by Detroit earlier in December.

“Yeah, it’s definitely a concern. It’s something that we think about all the time, and all of us are pretty secretive about what we’re doing," Bevell said. "Nowadays, with the TV cameras and the microphones everywhere, there’s always some of that going on anyways, just changing things up. But definitely when a player goes to an opponent that you’re playing that week, it’s something we have to definitely take into consideration, yes.”

Detroit Lions' Friday Injury Report

