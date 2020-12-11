'He Won and Was Successful with His Way': Flowers Says Patricia Is a Great Coach

Former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn wanted a locker room full of players that understood their methods and supported their vision of how the team should operate, both on and off the field.

One player who understood and embodied what the former regime was looking for is defensive end Trey Flowers.

Despite the team's struggles, the veteran defensive lineman continued to support the now ex-Lions head man, even as other Detroit players did not.

"I know where he (Patricia) came from, and I understand his style," Flowers commented back in 2019. "It's kind of one of those deals ... it could be considered tough love. Somebody taught me to pay attention to the message and not (to) how it's delivered."

During his media session Friday, Flowers was asked whether Patricia, if given another opportunity to coach in the league, would change his methods.

"He won, and was successful with his way. If he feels as though his way can work, sure. And he's been very successful doing things his way. He was successful when you sit back and observe," Flowers said.

Flowers explained that even though many will have different viewpoints, the fact the team did not win enough was a major reason Patricia was dismissed.

"Obviously, the obvious reason is the win factor. (If) you don't win, then, things are subject to change. Things are subject to happen. That's with anybody, with any job. Even as a player, if you're not producing as a player, you're going to get cut. So, that's just business," he said. "Many people have different viewpoints. But, when it all comes down to it, that's the business of it."

© Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Additionally, Flowers commented that while he is not an owner or general manager and isn't sure if Patricia will get another chance to be a head coach, he believes the former Super Bowl-winning defensive coordinator would be deserving of another opportunity to be a head coach in the NFL.

"As far as deserving it, yeah. Great coach. Great guy. Very successful in his ways. I guess we'll have to see, just like everybody else," Flowers said.

More from SI All Lions:

Predicting the Lions' 2021 Coaching Staff

Lions Hiring Robert Saleh Would Yield Two Draft Picks

Should the Detroit Lions Re-Sign Matt Prater

BYU's Zach Wilson Is the Answer for Lions at Quarterback

Pros and Cons of Lions Hiring Thomas Dimitroff as Next GM

Former Lions Running Back Jahvid Best Gives Health Update

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.