SI.com
AllLions
HomeNewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+
Search

'He Won and Was Successful with His Way': Flowers Says Patricia Is a Great Coach

John Maakaron

Former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn wanted a locker room full of players that understood their methods and supported their vision of how the team should operate, both on and off the field. 

One player who understood and embodied what the former regime was looking for is defensive end Trey Flowers. 

Despite the team's struggles, the veteran defensive lineman continued to support the now ex-Lions head man, even as other Detroit players did not.

"I know where he (Patricia) came from, and I understand his style," Flowers commented back in 2019. "It's kind of one of those deals ... it could be considered tough love. Somebody taught me to pay attention to the message and not (to) how it's delivered."

During his media session Friday, Flowers was asked whether Patricia, if given another opportunity to coach in the league, would change his methods. 

"He won, and was successful with his way. If he feels as though his way can work, sure. And he's been very successful doing things his way. He was successful when you sit back and observe," Flowers said.

Flowers explained that even though many will have different viewpoints, the fact the team did not win enough was a major reason Patricia was dismissed. 

"Obviously, the obvious reason is the win factor. (If) you don't win, then, things are subject to change. Things are subject to happen. That's with anybody, with any job. Even as a player, if you're not producing as a player, you're going to get cut. So, that's just business," he said. "Many people have different viewpoints. But, when it all comes down to it, that's the business of it."

flowers5
© Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Additionally, Flowers commented that while he is not an owner or general manager and isn't sure if Patricia will get another chance to be a head coach, he believes the former Super Bowl-winning defensive coordinator would be deserving of another opportunity to be a head coach in the NFL. 

"As far as deserving it, yeah. Great coach. Great guy. Very successful in his ways. I guess we'll have to see, just like everybody else," Flowers said. 

More from SI All Lions:

Predicting the Lions' 2021 Coaching Staff

Lions Hiring Robert Saleh Would Yield Two Draft Picks

Should the Detroit Lions Re-Sign Matt Prater

BYU's Zach Wilson Is the Answer for Lions at Quarterback

Pros and Cons of Lions Hiring Thomas Dimitroff as Next GM

Former Lions Running Back Jahvid Best Gives Health Update

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast. 

THANKS FOR READING ALL LIONS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Poll: Should Lions Still Offer Kenny Golladay a Big-Money Extension?

Latest SI All Lions poll question focuses on whether Detroit should still offer Kenny Golladay a big-money contract extension

Vito Chirco

by

Firebrand

Lions Hiring Robert Saleh Would Yield 49ers Two Draft Picks

The Detroit Lions hiring Robert Saleh would be considered a minority hire by the NFL.

John Maakaron

by

lionsfootball

Darrell Bevell Defends Matt Patricia's Inconsideration

Read more on Detroit Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevell defending former coach Matt Patricia for not messaging him following his first career victory.

John Maakaron

by

adam7251

Predicting the Lions' 2021 Coaching Staff

The SI All Lions crew predicts who will be Detroit Lions head coach and coordinators next season.

Vito Chirco

by

lionsfootball

Does Matthew Stafford Have the 'It' Factor?

Read more on comments made by former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre about Matthew Stafford.

John Maakaron

by

adam7251

BYU's Zach Wilson Is the Answer for Lions at Quarterback

Read more on why Zach Wilson should replace Matthew Stafford as Detroit Lions quarterback.

Vito Chirco

by

lionsfootball

3 Keys to Victory for Lions against Packers

Here are the three keys to victory for the Lions this Sunday against the Green Bay Packers

Vito Chirco

by

Lions74

Should the Lions Re-Sign Matt Prater?

Read more on whether or not the Lions should re-sign kicker Matt Prater this offseason

Daniel Kelly

Short List of Potential Lions General Manager Candidates

Read more on which potential general manager candidates are on the Detroit Lions' short list.

John Maakaron

by

SpartanSports

T.J. Hockenson On Pace to Set Franchise Record

Read more on Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson being on pace to set a franchise record for receiving yards in a single season

Logan Lamorandier

by

Lions74