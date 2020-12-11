SI.com
AllLions
Lions Hiring Robert Saleh Would Yield 49ers Two Draft Picks

John Maakaron

At this point in the Detroit Lions' head coaching search, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is the front-runner to succeed Matt Patricia.

According to NBC Sports, "Kyle Shanahan & Co. of course hope Saleh stays in Santa Clara for 2021 and beyond. But, the 49ers wouldn't be empty-handed if he's hired away. Saleh's parents are Lebanese American, and the NFL last month passed a rule that rewards teams that developed minority coaches. The 49ers would receive a third-round draft pick in each of the next two NFL drafts."

There are several reasons why Saleh has become such an appealing coach to bring to Detroit, including being a hometown figure, his fiery personality, his love of football and his ability to relate to players. 

The latest player to sing the praises of the up-and-coming coach is 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw. 

"Just his passion. I mean his love for the game -- he loves the game of football. You can tell just by the way he studies, the way that he prepares. Just his relationship with us, really," Greenlaw said this week on 95.7 The Game's "Damon, Ratto & Kolsky" show. "Just building relationships with each and every person, that's what people love to play for -- a coach that really cares about his players and appreciates that players are putting in the work."

Detroit has four games remaining on its schedule, starting with the Green Bay Packers visiting Ford Field this Sunday for an NFC North divisional matchup. 

