BYU's Zach Wilson Is the Answer for Lions at Quarterback

A new head coach and general manager are set to be hired by the Lions in 2021.

Will the new regime bring along with it a new franchise passer via the NFL Draft?

Quarterback is a position that will likely receive heavy consideration from Detroit's next general manager-head coach duo with the team's first-round pick.

Now, there is the possibility that Bob Quinn's replacement wants to go into next year with Matthew Stafford as his starting quarterback, because of the fact that Stafford is under contract with the organization until the conclusion of the 2022 season.

And if the 12th-year passer has a strong finish to his 2020 campaign, there will be even more momentum built for that to be the case.

Truly, it wouldn't be the most asinine idea ever concocted, either.

However, the one stipulation, if I had it my way, would be that the Lions still need to select his successor in next year's draft -- and earlier than later.

Stafford could then serve as the starter in Motown for one more season, while mentoring the player that takes over his job in 2022.

For obvious reasons, Stafford might not be a fan of being a "lame-duck" starter, and could very well force a trade.

Even if he chooses that path, the next regime would set itself up very nicely for the future by taking a signal-caller in next April's draft.

If Stafford's successor is taken in the first round next year -- Detroit presently owns the No. 12 overall selection -- BYU's Zach Wilson could end up being the quarterback that's drafted.

Pool Photo, USA TODAY Sports

In fact, ESPN NFL Draft analysts Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay have Wilson going to the Lions in their latest mock draft, although at No. 9 overall instead of at No. 12 -- which is based on where Detroit is ranked in ESPN’s “Football Power Index" instead of the present draft order.

As McShay writes,

"Zach Wilson makes a lot of sense. He’s the most underrated quarterback in the entire class, and I think he will continue to rise as we get closer to April. (Lions quarterback Matthew) Stafford has been playing well, but he turns 33 in the offseason, and this is an opportunity for the Lions to get their next QB.”

And boy, can Wilson sling the pigskin.

For instance, just take a look at this throw he made on the run a week ago against Coastal Carolina.

It was Patrick Mahomes-esque. Yes, the same Patrick Mahomes that threw for 50 touchdowns and won the MVP in 2018 and that hoisted the Lombardi Trophy last season.

Through 10 games in 2020, Wilson, who's in his junior year, has thrown for 2,964 yards, 27 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

He's also amassed 246 yards and eight scores on the ground.

The only knock on Wilson is the lack of quality competition that he plays against on a weekly basis, due to BYU not being part of a Power 5 college football conference.

The Cougars, by the way, do not belong to any conference, and there's no doubt it does take some luster away from his numbers.

But, man does he have some God-given arm talent that makes him stand out.

His ability to throw the deep ball with high-level accuracy is uncanny, and he has all the makings of a special passer.

His Pro Football Focus grade this season backs up the sentiment, too.

He's presently the second-highest-graded passer in all of college football (94.8), behind only Alabama's Mac Jones (95.3).

If all that doesn't make you giddy and optimistic about Wilson's chances of being an elite-level QB at the next level, I don't know what would.

And if the Lions have a chance to draft him next year, they better do so.

If they don't, they risk regretting the decision for years to come. Just like the nine teams that passed on Mahomes in the 2017 draft, before the Kansas City Chiefs nabbed him at No. 10 overall.

More from SI All Lions:

Adrian Peterson on Lincoln Riley: 'I Don't See Him Going Anywhere'

Pros and Cons of Lions Hiring Thomas Dimitroff as Next GM

3 Keys to Victory for Lions against Packers

Former Lions Running Back Jahvid Best Gives Health Update

Should Detroit Lions Still Offer Kenny Golladay Big-Money Extension?

Does Matthew Stafford Have the 'It' Factor?

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.