Detroit Lions' Week 3 Inactives: Vaitai, Golladay to Make Season Debuts
John Maakaron
The Detroit Lions will have two starters returning to the lineup when they take the field later this afternoon against the Arizona Cardinals.
Right tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai and wide receiver Kenny Golladay have been cleared to make their 2020 season debuts.
Detroit signed Vaitai this past offseason to replace Rick Wagner, who struggled his entire tenure in Detroit.
In terms of Vaitai's performance at tackle, he has been a little hot and cold.
In 2017, while starting 10 regular season games, Vaitai saw the most snaps of his career -- he played regularly at left tackle.
In those games, he allowed nine sacks -- tied for the second-most for all linemen in the NFL that season.
To his credit, he rebounded nicely to put together one of the best three-game stretches of his career while in the playoffs and on the way to an Eagles Super Bowl victory.
Golladay, Detroit's fourth-year wide receiver, will be looking to aid an offense that also possesses veteran wideouts Danny Amendola and Marvin Jones Jr.
Here is the list of Detroit Lions' inactives:
CB Desmond Trufant
RB Ty Johnson
S C.J. Moore
TE Hunter Bryant
OL Logan Stenberg
Injured Reserve/PUP List
- CB Mike Ford
- RB Bo Scarbrough
- CB Justin Coleman
- LG Joe Dahl
- EDGE Austin Bryant (PUP)
