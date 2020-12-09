SI.com
Does Matthew Stafford Have the 'It' Factor?

John Maakaron

You cannot debate whether or not Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre had the "it" factor. 

In Super Bowl XXXI, Favre completed 14-of-27 passes for 246 yards and two touchdown passes, as the Packers defeated the Patriots, 35-21. 

Green Bay outscored opponents, 100–48, in the playoffs.

Favre became the first quarterback to score three touchdowns in the Super Bowl and fail to win MVP. 

Matthew Stafford, meanwhile, has only appeared in the postseason on three occasions, and has yet to win a single postseason game. 

He doesn't have a single division title during his tenure in Motown, either.

While hosting a SiriusXM NFL Radio show, Favre described conversations he used to have with former Packers general manager Ron Wolf.

"I kind of lump Matt Ryan into this conversation -- they show you flashes of brilliance and often, but it doesn't equate to wins like you would expect. I don't know the answer to that. I think there's some quarterbacks, and I'm not knocking these two guys in any way. But, I think there's something that some of these guys have, that you find a way to win," Favre said. "Ron Wolf and I used to talk about this all the time. He's like, 'There's that it factor or that not it factor.'"

Favre then went on to weigh in on what the Lions should do with Stafford, following the conclusion of the 2020 season. 

"Matthew has done wonderful things for Detroit, except get to the playoffs and go to the Super Bowl," Favre said. "Is that enough to pay him whatever they pay and just go status quo? I'm not saying it's his fault, but why not offload this big price tag and start over, because it's sort of what you're doing year in and year out anyway? Again, I'm not blaming him. But, from a business standpoint, that seems to be the better route to take, by investing in a young guy and starting over."

