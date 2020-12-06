Fox Pregame Show Makes Bold Statements about Detroit Lions

During Sunday's NFL on Fox pregame show, analysts Terry Bradshaw and Jimmy Johnson had some interesting comments regarding Matthew Stafford and Detroit's coaching search.

Johnson, the former head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, floated the idea that New York Giants offensive coordinator and former Cowboys head man Jason Garrett could be a good fit in Detroit.

Garrett served as Cowboys head coach from 2011-2019, and has a career record of 85–67. He was 2–3 in the playoffs, but never advanced past the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

Bradshaw also made an interesting comment regarding Stafford.

Noting the struggles of the Rams with current quarterback Jared Goff, the Hall of Famer opined that Sean McVay should look Stafford's way.

“There’s a quarterback out there named Matthew Stafford. And if you could, I would make a move to get rid of the one you’ve got and bring in Stafford,” Bradshaw said.

The future of Stafford in Motown is definitely in question now that Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn have been fired.

More from SI All Lions:

Key Matchup to Watch: Lions-Bears

Lions Like Experience of Former Giants Executive Jerry Reese

3 Lions That Must Shine to Win Against Chicago Bears

Predictions: Lions-Bears

Matthew Stafford Could Win Super Bowl with One Team in 2021

GM Rumor: Lions Interested in John Dorsey to Replace Bob Quinn

Tony Dungy Says Lions Should Bring Back Jim Caldwell

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.