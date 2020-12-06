SI.com
AllLions
HomeNewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+
Search

Fox Pregame Show Makes Bold Statements about Detroit Lions

John Maakaron

During Sunday's NFL on Fox pregame show, analysts Terry Bradshaw and Jimmy Johnson had some interesting comments regarding Matthew Stafford and Detroit's coaching search.  

Johnson, the former head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, floated the idea that New York Giants offensive coordinator and former Cowboys head man Jason Garrett could be a good fit in Detroit. 

Garrett served as Cowboys head coach from 2011-2019, and has a career record of 85–67. He was 2–3 in the playoffs, but never advanced past the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

Bradshaw also made an interesting comment regarding Stafford.

Noting the struggles of the Rams with current quarterback Jared Goff, the Hall of Famer opined that Sean McVay should look Stafford's way. 

“There’s a quarterback out there named Matthew Stafford. And if you could, I would make a move to get rid of the one you’ve got and bring in Stafford,” Bradshaw said.

The future of Stafford in Motown is definitely in question now that Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn have been fired. 

More from SI All Lions:

Key Matchup to Watch: Lions-Bears

Lions Like Experience of Former Giants Executive Jerry Reese

3 Lions That Must Shine to Win Against Chicago Bears

Predictions: Lions-Bears

Matthew Stafford Could Win Super Bowl with One Team in 2021

GM Rumor: Lions Interested in John Dorsey to Replace Bob Quinn

Tony Dungy Says Lions Should Bring Back Jim Caldwell

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.

THANKS FOR READING ALL LIONS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tony Dungy Says Lions Should Bring Back Jim Caldwell

Former NFL head coach Tony Dungy says Jim Caldwell deserves a second chance as head coach of the Detroit Lions.

John Maakaron

by

Rogerwilcoe

GM Rumor: Lions Interested in John Dorsey to Replace Bob Quinn

Read more on a potential candidate to become the Detroit Lions next general manager.

John Maakaron

by

hendu2875

Mailbag: 3 Players Lions Need to Move On From

The latest SI All Lions Mailbag focuses on the three players the Lions need to move on from and more

Logan Lamorandier

by

masan.2x

3 Players That Must Shine to Win against Chicago Bears

Read more on who must perform well this week in order for the Detroit Lions to defeat the Chicago Bears.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Predictions: Lions-Bears

Vito Chirco, Logan Lamorandier, Adam Strozynski and John Maakaron of SI All Lions provide their predictions for today's contest between the Lions and Bears

Vito Chirco

by

Lions4Ever

My Plan for Matthew Stafford

Read more on what the Lions' plan for Matthew Stafford should be

Logan Lamorandier

by

Rogerwilcoe

Jim Caldwell Hints Ford Family Was Duped by Matt Patricia

Read more on Jim Caldwell's appearance on "The Adam Schefter Podcast"

John Maakaron

by

Sumbeach239

Matthew Stafford Could Win Super Bowl with One Team in 2021

Read more on the one NFL team Matthew Stafford could win the Lombardi Trophy with in 2021.

John Maakaron

by

Jeverforever

Why Did Matt Patricia Fail in Detroit?

John Maakaron and Logan Lamorandier discuss why former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia failed on the latest LionsMaven podcast

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Biggest Matchup to Watch For in Lions-Bears: Allen Robinson vs. Amani Oruwariye

Read more on the biggest one-on-one matchup to watch for in the Detroit Lions Week 13 contest with the Bears.

Vito Chirco