Bears Tarik Cohen Disrespects Lions Despite Loss: 'Y'all Suck Always'

John Maakaron

Tarik Cohen did not suit up and play Sunday for the Chicago Bears against the Detroit Lions. 

Cohen suffered a torn right ACL back in September following Chicago's 30-26 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Despite the season-ending injury, Cohen took to the popular streaming app Twitch during the game to reveal what he felt about Detroit and to Twitter afterward.

As he live-streamed the divisional battle, Cohen offered his thoughts on Detroit.

“The Lions suck, bro, we’re not going to lose the game,” Cohen said during the second quarter. “If we lose today bro, I don’t know what I’m going to do.”

Detroit's defense struggled to stop the Bears in the first half but clamped down in the second half. 

With Detroit trailing by three late in the fourth quarter, defensive end Romeo Okwara knocked the ball loose from quarterback Mitchell Trubisky on third down and the loose ball was recovered by rookie defensive tackle John Penisini.

Adrian Peterson was then able to scamper five-yards for the go-ahead touchdown with 1:37 remaining.

Detroit's defense held on late when David Montgomery failed to secure a first-down, as Kevin Strong and Reggie Ragland made the key play late.

The team Cohen disrespected earned the 34-30 road victory. 

"F**k it. We’ve all been wrong here. They still suck lol," Cohen tweeted postgame. 

After a barrage of replies from jilted Lions fans, Cohen took to Twitter on one more occasion to address angered fans. 

"Lions fans we split 1-1. Y’all suck (always) and we suck (just for rn) too. Shut up about it."

After the events that transpired out on the football field, Cohen may want to refrain from offering such pearls of wisdom online for the foreseeable future. 

