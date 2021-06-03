Bill Barnwell: Lions Should Have Traded Quarterback Jared Goff

Should the Detroit Lions have flipped quarterback Jared Goff for more draft picks?

As the Detroit Lions progress through the offseason, the members of the roster will convene for organized team activities and a mandatory minicamp to begin to get acclimated with one another.

Several positives have emerged, as the new coaching staff and the majority of the roster work together for the next couple of weeks.

Despite the increased hope surrounding the organization as they embark on a rebuild, that does not preclude skepticism regarding how the rebuilding process has started.

ESPN writer Bill Barnwell recently ranked the 16 teams that had the worst NFL offseasons.

According to Barnwell, seven other franchises had a worse offseason than the Lions.

While many were impressed with the haul the Lions received for trading away Matthew Stafford, Barnwell suggests the Lions should have considered flipping quarterback Jared Goff for even more draft picks.

"The Lions restructured Goff's deal after his arrival, but should they have eaten some of his remaining salary and moved the veteran on for more draft picks?" Barnwell asked. "If they had eaten $10 million, they could have traded him with four years and $94.1 million to go on his deal, including just $15.5 million in remaining guarantees after this season. I think that could have netted a second-round pick from the right team in need of a veteran option without much cap space, like the Saints before they brought back Jameis Winston."

For a team in search of as many draft picks as possible, an additional second-round pick would have been enticing.

At the same time, Detroit is attempting to move as far away from their losing culture as possible.

Having a bridge quarterback with the skill set of Goff still allows the organization an opportunity to compete while they search for their next franchise passer.

Trading Goff would have been enticing, but new general manager Brad Holmes' familiarity with the 26-year-old quarterback made it a natural fit in Detroit -- for the time being.

