Estimated Lions Week 15 Wednesday Practice Report

The Detroit Lions decided to switch up their practice routine this week, ahead of their Week 15 contest against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Coming of off a divisional victory against the Minnesota Vikings, the Lions modified their preparation on the first day the team returned to the practice field, ahead of facing the 7-6 Jets.

The road clash this Sunday is surely going to be physical. So, it is expected the Lions will plan to dial up the intensity at practice on Thursday, after taking a day to walk through the initial gameplan.

"Only because we just felt like this is the right time to cycle down this week," said Dan Campbell, when he was asked about the schedule change. "We've been doing things a certain way for a number of weeks, and this was the time to change it up. That's really all it had to do with.

"This is more than, where we're at or when, I'd already had this in my head. This is what we're going to do, for the most part. I talked to (director of sports performance) Mike Clark, who deals with a lot of this for us. We felt like this is the right time to pull back on Wednesday, really get back and just hit the mentals. And then, we're going to come back -- it'll be a little extended tomorrow -- and really push it, push the intensity."

Lions' Week 15 Wednesday practice report