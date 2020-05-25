In a time of quarantine, many have routinely complained about not being able to attend their favorite sporting event or are struggling to adapt to changes in their normal routines.

For veterans, there is now an added burden. One that is very worrisome to Fox Sports NFL analyst Jay Glazer.

Glazer, who runs the Merging Veterans and Players program with Clint Boyer, has made it a point to implore veterans returning from combat to not isolate.

As a result of the pandemic, that message has been more difficult for veterans who are struggling to adjust to life as a civilian.

In his latest Monday Morning Quarterback column, Albert Breer describes how the MVP program is aiding veterans to meet with NFL players for workouts and peer-to-peer support.

Ex-Lions tight end Luke Willson started to attend meetings before the quarantine and has since become a ritual in his weekly routine.

After five seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, Wilson spent one season with the Lions back in 2018. Wilson is now back with the Seahawks for a second-stint after signing in September of 2019.

“I went in not knowing what to expect, and I get there and it’s like, ‘Holy smokes, there’s a ton of people here. I thought it’d be 15, 20 people, and there were over 100 people that day, and it was very, very raw, real conversation. I did the workout, too, and I was kind of the new guy there, feeling my way around. Since then, there were couple more in person, and once COVID hit, I started doing the Zoom calls," Wilson told Breer.

Wilson added, “I’ve taken a lot so far. I don’t really think there’s a direct comparison there, they risk their lives doing what they do. But on a ‘characteristics’ level, some characteristics you need to succeed in both are there. And the camaraderie, the fellowship that a lot of soldiers have had in their line of duty and how they seem to struggle losing that when they’re done, that’s the biggest thing we have in common.

Statistics indicate 22 veterans per day commit suicide, yet Glazer's program hasn't had a single member take his or her own life.

“Hearing the stories, the events these people have been through...I know a lot of people appreciate our vets, but more so we need to support them when they come back the best we can. I know from here on out, every Memorial Day, I’ll have more appreciation for what it means than I ever had before," Wilson said.

Wilson, Glazer, Boyer, and others want the message conveyed that even if a veteran is by themselves during quarantine, they aren’t ever alone.

To read this week's entire MMQB column, click here.

Related

Can Lions Secondary Succeed Playing Man Coverage?

SI Lions Roundtable: Will the Lions Carry 3 Quarterbacks?

Early Look at Detroit Lions Starters

Lions are "Dark Horse" to Win NFC North

4 Worst Calls That Have Gone against the Lions

Matthew Stafford's Man Cave Has 'Lounge Feel'