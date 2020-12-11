SI.com
Predicting the Lions' 2021 Coaching Staff

Vito Chirco

In 2021, the Lions could be looking a lot like both the "Legion of Boom" Seahawks of yesteryear that won a Super Bowl and made another and the present version of the 49ers that were NFC champions a year ago. 

If you don't know why I'm saying that, it's because the organization could very well hire Ed Dodds and Robert Saleh to be its next general manager and head coach, respectively.

And if I was a betting man, I'd put money on it happening. 

Dodds, who spent a decade in Seattle (2007-16) -- first in the scouting department and then as a senior personnel executive -- and helped turn the Seahawks' secondary into the hard-hitting Legion of Boom, is presently the assistant general manager of the Indianapolis Colts. 

Additionally, according to many NFL pundits, he's arguably the hottest GM candidate in all of football.

Meanwhile, momentum continues to build for the Dearborn, Mich., native in Saleh, the current defensive coordinator in San Francisco, to return "home" to coach the Lions. 

Dodds and Saleh would be tasked with rebuilding Detroit's porous defense, and while it wouldn't be easy, the duo's immense amount of football acumen, especially on the defensive side of the ball, at least would give them a fighter's shot to accomplish the feat. 

Hiring Dodds and Saleh could also mean the acquisition of veteran defensive back Richard Sherman this offseason. 

Sherman, who was a key member of the L.O.B. and suited up for the Seahawks from 2011-17, is set to become a free agent at season's end.

He could very well be the target of a Dodds-led front office in the Motor City. And if added, he'd definitely help upgrade a lackluster Lions defensive backfield. 

Remember, Sherman's gone to bat for Saleh to get the opportunity to become an NFL head coach, too.

"You've gotta give Robert Saleh an abundance of credit. You have to give him an unusual amount of credit, and I don't think he's getting enough credit, not just here, but in the league in general," Sherman said after the 49ers' 23-20 win over the L.A. Rams in Week 12.

The job that Saleh has done this year is even more impressive when you consider the fact that San Francisco has experienced a myriad of injuries, including a season-ending one to star defensive end Nick Bosa, and still is ranked 13th in points allowed per game (24.0/g).

USATSI_15047062_168388382_lowres (1)
Kyle Terada, USA TODAY Sports

"I expect him to be a head coach next year, because he's able to rally men. He's a leader of men, and that goes a long way," Sherman added.

So, if Saleh and Dodds are hired, the 10th-year pro and the Lions could be a match made in heaven.

It also wouldn't surprise me if Dodds decided to bring in recently fired Atlanta Falcons head man Dan Quinn to serve as the defensive coordinator. 

Dodds and Quinn worked together in Seattle -- first from 2009-2010 when Quinn was the team's assistant head coach and defensive line coach and then from 2013-14 when he was the team's defensive play-caller. 

Quinn had a short, two-year tenure with the Florida Gators as their D-coordinator and defensive line coach, in between those two stints with the Seahawks. 

As for Saleh's offensive coordinator, I could see him tabbing Mike LaFleur, the 49ers' present passing game coordinator and the brother of Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.

Mike LaFleur, who's previously served as the wide receivers coach in San Francisco and as an offensive assistant with the Falcons, is viewed as a future head man, just like Saleh.

And, if LaFleur were to become the offensive play-caller in Motown, it could potentially serve as a stepping stone for him to becoming the head coach of his own organization one day.

So, here's what I see Detroit's coaching staff (head coach and coordinators) looking like come next season. 

Head coach: Robert Saleh 

Offensive coordinator: Mike LaFleur 

Defensive coordinator: Dan Quinn

Now, here's what the rest of the staff at SI All Lions predicts the coaching staff will look like in 2021.

Logan Lamorandier 

HC: Saleh

OC: Darrell Bevell

DC: Quinn

John Maakaron

HC: Saleh 

OC: LaFleur 

DC: Quinn

Adam Strozynski 

HC: Saleh

OC: LaFleur

DC: Quinn 

