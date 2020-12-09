Former Lions Running Back Jahvid Best Gives Health Update

Former Detroit Lions running back Jahvid Best's career ended before it could even really begin.

The speedy running back, drafted with the No. 30 overall pick in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft, suffered a concussion on his second carry in Detroit's third preseason game of the 2011 season.

During the second half of the Lions' 25-19 loss to San Francisco in October of his second season, Best suffered another concussion that cut short a one-time promising career.

He missed all of the 2012 season due to post-concussion symptoms.

In 2013, Best was eventually released, and ended up only playing two seasons' worth of games in the NFL.

In an appearance on the "Baligian and Bell" show Wednesday, the now 31-year-old provided an update on his health, what memories he has of Detroit's 2011 Monday Night Football matchup with Chicago and what activities he is currently participating in.

Following the end of his playing career, Best had an opportunity to run in the Olympics for Saint Lucia, and even ran near Usain Bolt in a qualifying heat.

"You just got to play the cards you're dealt," Best explained. "My football ended shortly, so I just picked up on something else and just keep moving and keep going and keep growing."

According to Best, he currently dabbles in a "little bit" of real estate.

He added, "I coach here and there. I make music. That's probably the main thing I do. You won't find any of my music under my name. I've been making music for about maybe 10 years now, and I just started releasing it. So, it's exciting for me."

Health update from Best

Best, who dealt with multiple injuries during his NFL career, including several concussions, also touched upon his health with Baligian and Bell.

"Speaking on the concussion thing, it was really like a tricky situation. I felt fine as a person. I had no like lingering effects. But, at the same time, I had like literally brain damage in my head. I just basically made this decision. It wasn't safe for me to keep putting myself in harm's way, but physically I was fine," Best said. "And that was the toughest part. Man, it took a while, because I was still fast. I was the strongest, (in the) best shape of my life. And I also felt like I was just getting healthy. I was struggling with turf toe my rookie season, and my second year, the turf toe was good. So, I was feeling healthy. I felt like I was really getting my feet set, and then the concussions came along. But, you know, that's just how life goes, man."

2011 Monday Night Football game against Chicago

On Monday Night Football on Oct. 10, 2010 against the Chicago Bears, Best had his first 100-yard game, rushing for 163 yards and a career long 88-yard touchdown.

The crowd at Ford Field erupted, and it's widely considered the loudest moment in the stadium's history.

"My specific memory is I was reading, just reading my keys, and I noticed that the backside backer had blitzed outside. So, he kind of lost his gap. And I just knew as soon as I noticed that, as I was getting the handoff, and I just knew instantly, like, I'm going to put this right foot in the ground and make this cut back and nobody's going to catch me. And I already knew it. It was like three steps. Three steps into the play, I knew I was gone. And Ford Field, Michigan, the Lions, I miss all of it. I had a blast while I was out there. A lot of love out there. I need to come back."

