Matthew Stafford Cleared to Play against Vikings

John Maakaron

Matthew Stafford had to clear certain hurdles in order to be eligible to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. 

After being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday, Stafford needed to isolate for five days from the date of last contact, which was reported to be on Monday. 

Detroit's franchise passer also needed to continuously test negative daily. 

As a result of consecutive daily negative tests, Stafford is now clear to return and play in Detroit's Week 9 matchup against the Vikings. 

The 12th-year quarterback was allowed to take part in virtual meetings all week, even though he could not step foot at Detroit's practice facility.

“Other than him being in the building, his voice is still very loud, and he’s the leader of this offense, leader of this team. So, his involvement this week was exactly what you want,” backup quarterback Chase Daniel said Friday during a video conference with Detroit media. “And when I say loud, I mean in a good way. He’s in all of our Zoom meetings. He’s in everything that we do. He did our little blitz walk-through today. It’s crazy what technology can do these days, and we’re having a good time with it and he’s making the adjustments and changes on the run. So, it’s been a good week.”

The Detroit Lions (3-4) face the Minnesota Vikings (2-5) at 1:00 p.m. EDT on Sunday, Nov. 8. from U.S. Bank Stadium.

